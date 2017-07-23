Man saves nephew from swimming pool at Chickahominy Riverfront Park

A 5-year-old was pulled out of the swimming pool at Chickahominy Riverfront Park Saturday and airlifted to a hospital Saturday.

The child's uncle saw the boy at the bottom of the pool shortly before 1:30 p.m., then jumped in and pulled him out, said James City County Battalion Chief Al Catlett. Lifeguards began CPR until James City County medics arrived shortly after.

"The lifeguards had been doing CPR for a couple minutes and they told (the medics) they got a faint pulse back," Catlett said. "The medics then proceeded to treat the child."

The boy was sent via helicopter to VCU Medical Center. Catlett said the boy's condition was serious. He didn't have an update Sunday morning.

The boy, who lives in James City County with his parents, was spending the day with his aunt, uncle and grandparents, Catlett said. His parents weren't at the park, which is off of John Tyler Highway, he said.

Catlett said the lifeguards should be recognized for their work.

"The good news here is the lifeguards were immediately on the scene, they were able to start CPR right away and were able to get a pulse back so I think the lifeguards did an outstanding job here and I think probably should get a lot of credit saving a child's life," Catlett said. "The outcome is really driven by the actions of the first person that's there, so when that goes well, typically the outcomes are better."