Martin's grocery store to close Monticello Marketplace July 10

Martin's Food Markets will close its store in the Monticello Marketplace July 10, according to a company news release.

The store at 4660 Monticello Avenue is one of the nine remaining Martin's the company said it will be closing in the greater Richmond and Williamsburg areas.

The pharmacy in the Martin's will close May 23.

"Throughout this difficult process, our top concern has been to take care of our associates and treat them fairly and with respect," said Giant/Martin's president Tom Lenkevich in a news release. "We know our associates’ continued dedication to our customers will provide excellent service in the coming weeks. We are also making a best in class commitment to take care of our people with a strong severance package."

The last of the Richmond area Martin's stores will close by Aug. 2.