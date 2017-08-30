Mary Jones may be looking at Congressional seat

Mary Jones, former chairman of the James City County Board of Supervisors, is expected to announce that she will run against Rep. Scott Taylor in a Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District seat, according to the John Fredericks Report political website.

Jones lost her seat on the county board in 2015 to Ruth Larson. Taylor defeated 4th District incumbent Randy Forbes in a Republican primary in 2015 to win Scott Rigell's seat. After some court redrawing of congressional districts, Taylor decided to run in the 2nd District and won. Read more from the Fredersicks report.