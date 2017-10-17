Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers to come to Williamsburg in 2018

Merchant Square will soon have a new dining option, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers.

The pizza shop will open in mid-2018 in the Henry Street Shops, according to a news release.

The shop will sit on 3,800 square feet and will have a 1,000 square foot patio.

The restaurant will offer a menu filled with gourmet pizza, calzones, salads and craft beers.

The Williamsburg Winery also opened a new 1,300-square-foot tasting room and wine bar this month at 427 W. Duke of Gloucester St. Modvintique Interiors also opened a permanent location in Merchants Square’s Henry Street Shops at 110 S. Henry St, according to a news release.

“The City of Williamsburg is a proven business-friendly, ideal location for a wide variety of businesses and business opportunities,” said Williamsburg Economic Development director Michele Mixner DeWitt, in a news release. “The addition of these three exciting new neighbors just adds to the charm and vitality of the city’s downtown area. The city and Economic Development Authority are pleased to assist with renovation costs at the Henry Street Shops to create an outdoor dining venue for Mellow Mushroom. We invite everyone to come visit or come visit again.”