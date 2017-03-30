Police looking for 76-year old missing James City County man

JAMES CITY COUNTY - Police are looking for a 76-year old James City County man who went missing Wednesday after he had gone to pick up a pizza and did not return, according to a James City County Police Department news release.

James City County police received a report today that Kenneth Bradley had left home Wednesday to pick up a pizza, and his wife reported that he had called her at about 11 p.m. that evening telling her he was lost, according to the release.

It was later learned that at the time of the call, he was at the corner of Meadow Street and Carey Street in Richmond, police said.

Bradley is a 76-year old white male, about 6-feet-1 inches tall and 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on either his whereabouts or knows where the vehicle is asked to contact the James City County Police Department at 757-253-1800.