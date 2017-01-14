Closings for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

James City County

Williamsburg-James City County Schools and offices are closed Monday.

James City County offices are closed Monday.

JCC courts are closed Monday.

JCC Recreation Center is open.

The stores and offices at Freedom Park, Chickahominy Riverfront Park, James City County Marina and Little Creek Reservoir Park are all closed Monday.

Convenience centers and garbage transfer station in JCC are open Monday.

JCC trash and recycling pickup will run on a normal schedule Monday.

Williamsburg

Williamsburg city offices are closed Monday.

Williamsburg Regional Library is closed Monday.

Williamsburg trash and recycling pickup will run on a normal schedule.

William and Mary faculty and staff have Monday off.

Colonial Williamsburg museums run on regular hours Monday.

York County

County offices are closed Monday.

York County courts are closed Monday.

York-Poquoson Social Services are closed Monday.

York County libraries, Tabb and Yorktown branches, are closed Monday.

Garbage and recycling does not change Monday.

York County Waste Management Compost Facility and Transfer Station will be open Monday.

The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown is open Monday.