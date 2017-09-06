Public meeting on Monticello Road redesign yields ideas

Williamsburg city staff and representatives from architecture firm Kimley-Horn took input from the public Wednesday evening, in an attempt to find what residents want on Monticello Road.

The city is paying the firm to draw up redesigns for Monticello Road.

Since Broad Street Realty bought the Willamsburg Shopping Center in January, the city would like to align plans with plans to change a major corridor into the city that passes right by the center.

“The Williamsburg Shopping Center is our primary driver pushing us as were are doing these improvements to Monticello Avenue,” said city public works director Dan Clayton.

A group of more than 50 met in groups as Kimley-Horn showed pictures of the type of changes they could make to the street.

Attendees valued certain possible aspects of the redesign, including bike lanes and stark signage.

By summer 2019, the city would like to see the street redesigned and ready for the fall 2019 semester to service students at the College of William and Mary.

City manager Marvin Collins said the development efforts for the center and the road are part of a bigger effort to keep young talent in the city and modernize that region of the city.

“This design is more about tomorrow than about the past,” Collins said.

