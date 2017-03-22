Local modelist steps in to finish a 40-year-old project

A dedication that has been 40 years in the making is finally ready for the public eye.

Bill Bowditch began constructing a replica of the Moore House in 1977 — it's where the British surrender at Yorktown was negotiated in October 1781 — but never finished the model before he died in 1995.

Bruce Brown, a modelist at the Watermen's Museum, has stepped up to finish the work.

Brown was approached by Bill Bowditch's sons, Phil and David, to complete their father's replica. Bill Bowditch was a pillar in the community. He served as the president of the Peninsula Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia State Chamber of Commerce, led the state's first trade mission to Europe and aided civic charities and arts organizations for many years.

Making models was one of Bill Bowditch's hobbies, and he worked on the model in the basement of the family home with hopes of having it completed for the 1981 bicentennial of the Yorktown surrender.

"I'm so happy Bruce stepped up to the plate," Phil Bowditch said.

Brown began working on the Moore House replica on his own time on Jan. 5. He was surprised with the thoroughness of Bill's model.

"Bill Bowditch left so many pieces that I've been able to make use of that I think I've been able to live up to his imagination," Brown said.

Before he could clean the cobwebs off what had been built, Brown said he analyzed what he was working with.

"The first thing I did was take inventory of what we had. There were six boxes of stuff, some of which was lumber, some of which was window makings," said Brown, who has worked as a modelist for five years.

After taking inventory and cleaning, Brown began to construct the replica as it would have looked in 1781. Brown used Google images as a reference as well as blueprints from the 1930s.

The replica is 4 feet wide, 3 feet deep and 3 feet tall. The exterior is made of lathed wood. The house's six rooms are furnished with miniatures — Oriental rugs, sofas and chairs.

The Moore House replica is also wired for electricity that illuminates a porch lamp. Brown said he didn't have an exact date of when the house had electricity but suspected it was the early 1900s.

Doing his homework

Brown said the research behind the replica was key. Three weeks after undertaking the project, he visited the Moore House at 228 Nelson Road.

Some things that struck him were the spacious rooms, the lack of blinds and the decorations like paintings, rugs and drapery. Brown said he used three different colors for the first floor wallpaper including blue, gray and a red/pink combination.

To complete the task and honor the original, Brown went to eBay for miniature replicas of beaded clapboard, rugs, colonial lamps, a chess set and a wall sconce. Brown said he was able to find all of the materials he needed online or in an arts and craft store.

Brown said the materials cost $1,000, which the Bowditch brothers paid.

The bulk of the work came on the west chimney, Brown drew up plans for the chimney from blueprints of the original Moore House. Bill Bowditch left those.

Brown said the hardest part of putting together the chimney was making the frame. He used foam insulation and backed it with lathed wood to give it the correct depth. He then used red and white bricks backed by a lace sheet of adhesive to give the chimney an authentic look.

Once again Brown was surprised with the Bill Bowditch's attention to detail: He left more than 250 miniature bricks behind.

"It is inspiring to think that Bill spoke across years through the things he left behind and and indeed, the things he didn't," wrote Brown in a diary that he kept while building the replica.

Brown put the finishing touches on the piece this week, and the Bowditch family couldn't be happier with Brown's completion of their father's replica.

"It just brings back memories of dad sitting in the basement with his scotch working on it," David Bowditch said. "Philip found Bruce, and it took out a big question mark for us on who could complete this. When we found Bruce that made the whole thing come together."

The Moore House replica will sit at the entrance of the Hornsby House for the next two weeks. David Bowditch said he is looking for suitors to take the replica permanently. The Hornsby House was the Bowditch family home and is now a bed and breakfast operated by the Bowditch brothers.

"The memory of this replica and the exuberance (my father had making it) just made an impact on me," David Bowditch said.

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313

Want to view the replica

Where: 702 Main St, Yorktown

When: The next two weeks