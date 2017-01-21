Demonstrators against Trump gather in Williamsburg

Teachers, students and residents gathered on Duke of Gloucester Street Friday to highlight what they perceive as the need for better government.

They did so as president Donald Trump officially undertook his duties in Washington, D.C.

As the country transitions to a new president, former educator John Whitley said it is important people let their communities know they abhor the way Trump handled himself during and after the campaign.

"We have to make the new leader feel our presence in his new position," Whitley said.

In his campaign, the GOP nominee used language that resident Les Johnson felt was harmful in the political sphere.

"I don't like the marginalizing language," resident Les Johnson said. "It only leaves people of color and groups that are on the margins out."

Several William and Mary students came to the demonstration and echoed the uneasiness that people across the country are feeling. Elle Dessler said the results from the electoral college still bother her, but it has served her some good as well.

"It was devastating," said Dessler, a W&M student. "At the same time, it was good because it also motivated me to really look even harder at some of the issues in this country."

Student Ka'myia Gunn spent the election night and much of the next morning in a fog. On the morning after the election, she said, the campus felt different than it had then even hours before.

"The election was the first time I felt unsafe on the campus and in this country," said Gunn. "The uptick in hate crimes was distressing in ways I wasn't even able to process at the time."

The Rev. Charles Swadley led several congregations in Richmond, Toano and Williamsburg before retiring. One of the most important obligations Americans have, he said, is holding Trump's feet to the fire as he moves through the presidency.

"What we want and need to do is hold people accountable for these decisions and these actions," Swadley said. "That's part of a good democracy and it should make for better leadership."

