County and city officials provide tips to control mosquitoes

It's 7:45 p.m. and Mike Bossie starts his engine for his four-hour shift.

As the lone driver for York County's mosquito control program, he has a lot of turf to cover. Bossie and his truck spray public streets Monday through Thursday, as long as the weather cooperates.

Beyond being an airborne nuisance, mosquitos can also carry diseases that impact both animals and humans.

York County spends $301,000 each year for the program that aims to control the mosquito population. Williamsburg has a similar mosquito control program that spends $10,000; James City County does not have a program.

"Our division is pretty extensive," said Betsy Hodson, operations superintendent for mosquito control in York County. "It's rotational. We do surveillance, track for mosquitoes and check out citizen complaints."

Hodson said York County doesn't spray citizens yards but will inspect and identify areas of mosquito hotspots. None of the localities spray private properties.

Health concerns

Mosquito bites not only sting but carry the potential for diseases like Zika and West Nile.

Zika is a disease that is spread mostly by the bite of an infected mosquito. The Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health monitor Zika cases, according to the city of Williamsburg.

But Hodson said Zika isn't much of a concern in Virginia.

The Asian tiger mosquitoes are the most common type in the state, and Hodson said that mosquito doesn't generally carry the virus.

"I'm not saying it could never happen, but it's not likely," Hodson said. "We still have other diseases like West Nile, Eastern equine (encephalitis), parasites and other things that mosquitoes can carry."

The Asian tiger is responsible for more than 90 percent of mosquito bites in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Outdoors, the Asian tiger bites during the day. It sometimes bites after dark, but only when there is illumination from outdoor lights, or when they get manage to indoors, according to the state Department of Health.

Average year

Dr. David Gaines, the state's public health entomologist, said he expects a normal mosquito season in Virginia.

"I don't expect any great deviation from normal population this year," said Gaines who first began to see Asian tiger mosquitoes in late April.

The most common household areas mosquitoes breed around are in old bottles, cups, pet bowls, flowerpot water trays, birdbaths, tree holes, leaf-filled gutters and old tires, according to the city of Williamsburg.

The city's program aims to reduce the number of mosquitoes from June through September. It includes fogging and spraying public streets on Wednesdays, starting at dusk, according to Lee Ann Hartmann, the city's communication specialist.

"We do a general spraying, we don't go to individual houses and spray for mosquitoes," said Hartmann. "We put the fogger and drive it around and spray in neighborhoods."

Hartmann said since it wasn't abnormally the cold this winter, the city anticipates an average year in terms of mosquito populations. An abnormally cold winter would have killed larvae, reducing the spring and summer population she said.

The city program also performs on-site yard inspections. It uses a low-toxicity pesticide to reduce larvae when removing standing water is not feasible.

For spraying, the city uses Duet, an advanced dual-action mosquito adulticide that combines Sumithrin and Prallethrin.

James City County doesn't have an active mosquito control program, although county officials give citizens advice on prevention.

"We educate that's the main thing we do in the county," said Grace Boone, county director of general services. "Citizens should get rid of any standing water, empty kiddie pools and drain flowerpots, those type of things."

Ticks

Mosquitoes aren't the only pesky insect this time of year; ticks also pose problems to humans and animals. When it comes to tick prevention, Hodson said it's something York County would like to pursue.

We don't have the manpower for that," Hodson said.

"Ticks are so different from mosquitoes, it would be a completely different method. We do educational programs but when we really have a tick issue we contact Old Dominion University because they have knowledgeable people," Hodson said.

Hodson said her department is expecting a strong tick season. Statewide, Gaines expects a normal year for ticks based on surveys he conducted.

Hodson said the best way to prevent ticks in the yard is by using diatomaceous earth, which is soft sedimentary rock that you spread in your yard. The diatomaceous earth comes in a powder form, which suffocates and dehydrates the ticks.

Top ways to control mosquitoes

• Change the water in birdbaths at least once or twice a week.

• Clean leaf-filled drains to allow proper drainage.

• Fill in or drain any low places (puddles, ruts) in yard.

• Clean leaf-filled gutters to allow proper drainage.

• Keep grass cut short and shrubbery well-trimmed around the house so adult mosquitoes will not have a place to hide.

• Change water in ornamental ponds and fountains at least once a week.

• Clean roof areas to allow proper drainage.

• Make sure your backyard pool is properly cared for while on vacation.

• Turn buckets, baby pools, boats and other outside containers upside down when they are not in use.

• Screen or cover rain barrels, garbage cans and other large containers. Properly dispose of old tires.

• Repair leaky water faucets, water hoses and air conditioners.

For more information on the Williamsburg Mosquito Control Program, visit bit.ly/2qgznIa or call 220-6140.