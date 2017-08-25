Class of 2021 moves into William and Mary

Thousands of parents and students descended upon the College of William and Mary Friday. For the vast majority of the college’s newest students, freshman year represents their first time leaving the comfort of home and heading out in the world.

Nakul Dar said the family’s decision to move in early and beat the rush meant the process wasn’t as hectic as he’d expected.

“We got here early — around 7:30 a.m. — because we thought there would be a bunch of traffic,” he said. “There wasn’t, so the process wasn’t too bad. It did look like it got a bit more hectic later on, but by then we’d mostly gotten myself taken care of.”

Dar made sure he considered proximity to his parents’ Alexandria home when he made his college decisions. In hindsight, he said he thinks he could have survived a bit further away than he ended up going.

“I was looking at state schools, mostly, and part of that was because I really wasn’t looking to go too far from home,” he said. “Now that I’m here in Williamsburg, I think I could have moved a bit further out. I’m only two hours away, after all.”

Dozens of upper-class students helped freshmen make their way into dormitories around campus.

Having come to Williamsburg from Trenton, N.J., sophomore Seth Fiderer said he remembers what he thought was a hectic move-in day.

“It was a pretty bad last year,” he said, holding a sign meant to help parents figure out where they could safely park. “That’s why they had the signs this year. I’ll admit, this can be a confusing campus to navigate if you’re coming for the first time.”

Joe Fudge / Daily Press Emily Fallin finishes making her bed inside her new dorm room at Brown Hall, W&M.W&M Freshmen are moving into their dorm rooms on the campus of William and Mary this morning in Williamsburg.Aug. 25th., 2017 Emily Fallin finishes making her bed inside her new dorm room at Brown Hall, W&M.W&M Freshmen are moving into their dorm rooms on the campus of William and Mary this morning in Williamsburg.Aug. 25th., 2017 (Joe Fudge / Daily Press)

William and Mary adds 1,645 freshman this year, a 9 percent increase from the 1,509 who enrolled last fall.

Fiderer said one of the most pronounced aspects of the university he likes is the relatively small student body — roughly 9,000 total students — and how that helps on days such as this.

“That was me. Living in the Botencourt Complex, I was easily 25 to 30 minutes from my classes,” he said. “I remember getting lost a couple times and all.”

A member of the men’s gymnastics team and a senior, Jeremiah McReynolds walked around campus on what may be the last move-in day he’ll be a part of.

“I don’t remember any signs,” he said. “I do remember it being pretty hectic. There were a lot of signs that said ‘Yates Hall,’ which I badly needed since I was lost and that was where I was supposed to be. Luckily, some of my teammates helped me out.”

William and Mary kept McReynolds out of what could have been a military career. Heading into his fourth year at the university, he said a balmy morning like the one Friday was part of why he chose the school he did.

“I was really considering going to West Point,” he said. “I’m from California, and it can get pretty cold up there.”

Alongside the college experience comes a series of new costs for students and their parents.

Dar said finances also played into his decision to attend William and Mary.

“I’m an in-state student, so that was definitely an advantage,” he said. “You’re familiar with the increasing costs of a college education, and that was on my mind as I was making my choices.”

In-state students entering this fall could pay more than $37,000 in tuition, fees and housing in the academic year.

Freshman Victoria Alcantaro said she was tired but happy her family had finished moving everything in before the day became too warm. The partly cloudy skies helped shade some of the mid-afternoon movers, although the mid-80s temperatures didn’t help.

“I toured and fell in love with the place, and now it’s surreal that I’m actually here,” she said.

Dar appreciated how boisterous the upperclassmen were as they helped him and other freshmen move in.

“I’m much more of a laid back guy, so I wasn’t with all the yelling and singing,” he said. “I know that won’t be me in the years to come. Thankfully, we’re all finished with moving in — if I can find my parents and have our farewell dinner, that’ll be that.”

Upcoming events

New student orientation: Saturday-Tuesday

Parent and Family Orientation: Saturday and Sunday

First day of classes and convocation: Wednesday

Wright can be reached by phone at 757-345-2343.