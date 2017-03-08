Mullin, Mason to host town hall

Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, and Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, will give residents a platform to discuss legislation at a Wednesday town hall.

"We're going to give an overview of what the session has been like and talk about the budget. We also are going to hear from members of the community," Mullin said.

Mullin introduced legislation to tighten the first offender status law. Mullin's bill prohibits judges from giving people charged with domestic violence first offender status if they've committed other violent crimes in the past, unless a commonwealth's attorney signs off. The bill passed through the House and Senate on March 7.

Del. Brenda Pogge, R-Norge doesn't have any town halls set up. Sen. Thomas Norment, R-Williamsburg, did not return a message requesting whether he is planning a town hall or a similar event.

Want to go?

When: 6 p.m. on March 8

Where: Stryker Building, 412 N. Boundary St.