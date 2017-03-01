Mullin to run for re-election, host town hall

Delegate Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, announced Tuesday that he would seek re-election for the 93rd District seat in November.

"It's been the biggest honor of my life (to serve in the House of Delegates)," Mullin said. "We've been able to move the ball for victims of domestic violence, make our community safer and get much needed money for mental health. It's been a successful year and I'm hoping to build on that with this campaign."

Mullin defeated Heather Cordasco in November in a special election because State Senator Monty Mason (D-Williamsburg), who held the seat, resigned to run for the state Senate seat formerly held by the late John Miller, who died in April.

Town hall

Mullin and Mason will also give residents a platform to discuss legislation at a town hall next week.

"We're going to give an overview of what the session has been like and talk about the budget. We also are going to hear from members of the community," Mullin said.

Mullin introduced legislation to tighten the first offender status law. Mullin's bill prohibits judges from giving people charged with domestic violence first offender status if they've committed other violent crimes in the past, unless a commonwealth's attorney signs off .

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.

Want to go?

When: 6 p.m. on March 8

Where: Stryker Building, 412 N. Boundary St.