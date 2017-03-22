Let the new Revolution begin

The Revolution begins anew.

Concluding a 10-year, $50 million transformation from the Yorktown Victory Center, the 80,000-square-foot American Revolution Museum at Yorktown formally debuts Thursday with a 13-day grand opening celebration.

Ceremonies on each day will mark the legacy of the first 13 states in the United States and will take place in the order in which those states ratified the Constitution. Daily programs will recognize each state's role in the Revolution.

The museum has designated April 1 for the official launch of the remodeled and revamped museum — Dedication Day. Virginia will take center-stage, and a new mobile app and the Liberty Tree debuts. The latter is a 17-foot sculpture resembling an elm tree that will display messages from visitors and historical figures on one of 20 lanterns hanging from it.

The transformation also takes the museum's focus of Yorktown and broadens it to the entire revolutionary period. The state-owned site was originally designed to mark the 1781 American victory at Yorktown that sealed the Revolution.

On a recent walk through the living history site, Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation interpretive program manager Homer Lanier said his and colleagues thoughts could be summed up this way: Can you believe we've made it?

"We believe it's a museum that all Virginians can be very proud of, telling a national story, an international story at that, on Yorktown's role in the American Revolution, Virginia's role in the American Revolution," Lanier said. "It's all about the entire revolution."

The project's origins date to 2007, and after what Lanier described as a few starts-and-stops, he and the museum's staff are in a fine-tuning stage.

Though the inside of the museum is largely complete — workers were putting final touches on the Liberty Tree Tuesday — the outside area will be a work-in-progress over the next several months. Still, it will be ready for visitors to get a sense of Continental Army life and the workings on a Revolution-era farm.

Don Waldmiller, 61 of Newport News, has watched the construction take shape over the nearly six years he has been working at the museum. Working in the encampment area, he notes it has been moved at least five times during construction.

"It's pretty gratifying personally just to see this all come together and see it finally taking place," Waldmiller said. "I think it's going to be the premier museum for the American Revolution in the country."

Lanier said the pride from everyone associated with the museum is evident, and their enthusiasm to show it off palpable.

"We're very excited for Thursday to get started with 13 days so we can show off the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown to the nation," Lanier said. "And we're rip-roaring ready to go."

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342.

Grand Opening Celebration

Want to go?

The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown is at 200 Water St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The museum stays open until 6 p.m. from June 15 through Aug. 15. Grand opening celebrations will take place from March 23 through April 4 to honor the original 13 states. The museum will be formally dedicated April 1.

Admission is $12 for adults, $7 ages 6-12. Value-priced combination ticket with Jamestown Settlement: $23 for adults, $12 ages 6-12. Parking is free.

For more information on the grand opening, visit historyisfun.org/grandopening/.

Thursday, March 23: Delaware

11 a.m. - noon Welcoming ceremony, Permanent Exhibition Galleries and Artillery Amphitheater

12:30 p.m. 1st Delaware Regiment, Fifes & Drums, Ferguson Event Lawn

1 p.m. Kim R. Burdick, author, Revolutionary Delaware: Independence in the First State, Classroom

2 p.m. Wade Catts, historian and archeologist, Battle of Cooch's Bridge — Sept. 3, 1777, Classroom

3 p.m. Christopher Mlynarczyk, president, 1st Delaware Regiment, Captain Robert Kirkwood and the 1st Delaware Regiment, Classroom

4 p.m. Panel Discussion: Delaware's Signers and Soldiers

Gloria Henry John Dickinson

Connie Cooper Caesar Rodney

Sarah Zimmerman Colonel John Haslet

Friday, March 24: Pennsylvania

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Michael Kochan, Dr. Benjamin Franklin, Scientist, Ferguson Event Lawn

11 a.m. - noon Welcoming Ceremony, Permanent Exhibition Galleries and Artillery Amphitheater

Education Center Classroom Programs:

1 p.m. Hobie Cawood, Independence National Historic Park, The Continental Congress & the Pennsylvania State House: Laying the Foundation for American Independence

2 p.m. Andrew Outten, Brandywine Battlefield, The Battles of Brandywine & Germantown

2:45 p.m. Jim Christ, Paoli Battlefield Preservation Fund, The British Surprise Attack on the Patriots at Paoli

3:30 p.m. Beth Beatty, Fort Mifflin, The attack and defense of Fort Mifflin, key to Philadelphia

4:15 p.m. Dr. Nancy K. Loane, Vally Forge National Park, The Winter Encampment at Valley Forge and the Making of the Continental Army

7 p.m. Michael Harris, Author & Historian, Brandywine: A Military History of the Battle that Lost Philadelphia but Saved America

Saturday, March 25: New Jersey

11 a.m. - noon Welcoming Ceremony

Education Center Classrooms

1 p.m. Noreen Bodman, Historian & Executive Director, Crossroads of the American Revolution, An Overview: New Jersey during the American Revolution

1:45 p.m. Larry Kidder and Roger Williams, Historians, Old Barracks Museum, Ten Crucial Days: The Battles of Trenton and Princeton

2:30 p.m. Eric Olsen, Historian & Park Ranger, Morristown National Historic Site, Joseph Plumb Martin: Recollections of the Revolution

3:15 p.m. Michael Timpanaro, Park Historian, Monmouth Battlefield State Park, The Battle of Monmouth

4 p.m. Noreen Bodman, Signers of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution

7 p.m. Robert Selig, PhD., Historian, The Washington-Rochambeau National Historic Trail

Sunday, March 26: Georgia

11 a.m. - noon Welcoming Ceremony

Education Center Classrooms