Let the new Revolution begin

The Revolution begins anew.
Concluding a 10-year, $50 million transformation from the Yorktown Victory Center, the 80,000-square-foot American Revolution Museum at Yorktown formally debuts Thursday with a 13-day grand opening celebration.
Ceremonies on each day will mark the legacy of the first 13 states in the United States and will take place in the order in which those states ratified the Constitution. Daily programs will recognize each state's role in the Revolution.
The museum has designated April 1 for the official launch of the remodeled and revamped museum — Dedication Day. Virginia will take center-stage, and a new mobile app and the Liberty Tree debuts. The latter is a 17-foot sculpture resembling an elm tree that will display messages from visitors and historical figures on one of 20 lanterns hanging from it.
The transformation also takes the museum's focus of Yorktown and broadens it to the entire revolutionary period. The state-owned site was originally designed to mark the 1781 American victory at Yorktown that sealed the Revolution.
On a recent walk through the living history site, Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation interpretive program manager Homer Lanier said his and colleagues thoughts could be summed up this way: Can you believe we've made it?
"We believe it's a museum that all Virginians can be very proud of, telling a national story, an international story at that, on Yorktown's role in the American Revolution, Virginia's role in the American Revolution," Lanier said. "It's all about the entire revolution."
The project's origins date to 2007, and after what Lanier described as a few starts-and-stops, he and the museum's staff are in a fine-tuning stage.
Though the inside of the museum is largely complete — workers were putting final touches on the Liberty Tree Tuesday — the outside area will be a work-in-progress over the next several months. Still, it will be ready for visitors to get a sense of Continental Army life and the workings on a Revolution-era farm.
Don Waldmiller, 61 of Newport News, has watched the construction take shape over the nearly six years he has been working at the museum. Working in the encampment area, he notes it has been moved at least five times during construction.
"It's pretty gratifying personally just to see this all come together and see it finally taking place," Waldmiller said. "I think it's going to be the premier museum for the American Revolution in the country."
Lanier said the pride from everyone associated with the museum is evident, and their enthusiasm to show it off palpable.
"We're very excited for Thursday to get started with 13 days so we can show off the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown to the nation," Lanier said. "And we're rip-roaring ready to go."
Grand Opening Celebration
Want to go?
The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown is at 200 Water St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The museum stays open until 6 p.m. from June 15 through Aug. 15. Grand opening celebrations will take place from March 23 through April 4 to honor the original 13 states. The museum will be formally dedicated April 1.
Admission is $12 for adults, $7 ages 6-12. Value-priced combination ticket with Jamestown Settlement: $23 for adults, $12 ages 6-12. Parking is free.
For more information on the grand opening, visit historyisfun.org/grandopening/.
Thursday, March 23: Delaware
11 a.m. - noon Welcoming ceremony, Permanent Exhibition Galleries and Artillery Amphitheater
12:30 p.m. 1st Delaware Regiment, Fifes & Drums, Ferguson Event Lawn
1 p.m. Kim R. Burdick, author, Revolutionary Delaware: Independence in the First State, Classroom
2 p.m. Wade Catts, historian and archeologist, Battle of Cooch's Bridge — Sept. 3, 1777, Classroom
3 p.m. Christopher Mlynarczyk, president, 1st Delaware Regiment, Captain Robert Kirkwood and the 1st Delaware Regiment, Classroom
4 p.m. Panel Discussion: Delaware's Signers and Soldiers
Gloria Henry John Dickinson
Connie Cooper Caesar Rodney
Sarah Zimmerman Colonel John Haslet
Friday, March 24: Pennsylvania
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Michael Kochan, Dr. Benjamin Franklin, Scientist, Ferguson Event Lawn
11 a.m. - noon Welcoming Ceremony, Permanent Exhibition Galleries and Artillery Amphitheater
Education Center Classroom Programs:
1 p.m. Hobie Cawood, Independence National Historic Park, The Continental Congress & the Pennsylvania State House: Laying the Foundation for American Independence
2 p.m. Andrew Outten, Brandywine Battlefield, The Battles of Brandywine & Germantown
2:45 p.m. Jim Christ, Paoli Battlefield Preservation Fund, The British Surprise Attack on the Patriots at Paoli
3:30 p.m. Beth Beatty, Fort Mifflin, The attack and defense of Fort Mifflin, key to Philadelphia
4:15 p.m. Dr. Nancy K. Loane, Vally Forge National Park, The Winter Encampment at Valley Forge and the Making of the Continental Army
7 p.m. Michael Harris, Author & Historian, Brandywine: A Military History of the Battle that Lost Philadelphia but Saved America
Saturday, March 25: New Jersey
11 a.m. - noon Welcoming Ceremony
Education Center Classrooms
1 p.m. Noreen Bodman, Historian & Executive Director, Crossroads of the American Revolution, An Overview: New Jersey during the American Revolution
1:45 p.m. Larry Kidder and Roger Williams, Historians, Old Barracks Museum, Ten Crucial Days: The Battles of Trenton and Princeton
2:30 p.m. Eric Olsen, Historian & Park Ranger, Morristown National Historic Site, Joseph Plumb Martin: Recollections of the Revolution
3:15 p.m. Michael Timpanaro, Park Historian, Monmouth Battlefield State Park, The Battle of Monmouth
4 p.m. Noreen Bodman, Signers of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution
7 p.m. Robert Selig, PhD., Historian, The Washington-Rochambeau National Historic Trail
Sunday, March 26: Georgia
11 a.m. - noon Welcoming Ceremony
Education Center Classrooms
1 p.m. Professor Robert Davis, Historian, Wallace State Community College, Alabama, Georgia during the American Revolution
1:45 p.m. Jack Warren, Executive Director, The Society of the Cincinnati, The Battle of Kettle Creek
2:30 p.m. Rita Elliott, M.A. RPA; Daniel Elliott, M.A., RPA, Archeologists, The LAMAR Institute, Archelogical Site Excavations: Kettle Creek and Savannah
4 p.m. — Professor Robert Davis, Elijah Clark and the American Revolution; Georgia Signers of the Declaration of Independence & the U.S. Constitution
Monday, March 27: Connecticut
11 a.m. - noon Welcoming Ceremony
Education Center Classrooms
1 p.m. James Gallagher, Historian, Connecticut during the American Revolution
2 p.m. Rebecca Gavin, Connecticut Historical Society, Tories, Spies and Traitors: Divided Loyalty in Revolutionary Connecticut
3 p.m. Melissa Traub, Exhibitions & Collections, Connecticut Historical Society, Collecting the Revolution: Highlights from the Connecticut Historical Society
4 p.m. James Gallagher, Historian, Connecticut's Signers and Soldiers
Tuesday, March 28: Massachusetts
11 a.m. - noon Welcoming Ceremony
Education Center Classrooms
1 p.m. Curtis White, Salem Maritime National Historic Site, Customs Enforcement in Salem, Massachusetts: Prelude to War 1760-1775
1:45 p.m. Leslie Obleschuk, Minute Man National Historic Park, The Battles of Lexington and Concord
2:30 p.m. Garrett Cloer, Boston National Historic Park, Joseph Warren & the Battle of Bunker Hill
3:30 p.m. Garrett Cloer, Longfellow House-Washington's Headquarters National Historical Site, George Washington: '... the Gentleman and Soldier look agreably blended in him'
4:15 p.m. Jason Halin, Adams National Historical Park, Families in the Revolution: Patriots in the Countryside: The Revolutionary Partnership of John and Abigail Adams
Wednesday, March 29: Maryland
11 a.m. - noon Welcoming Ceremony
Education Center Classrooms
1 p.m. Glenn E. Campbell, Senior Historian, Historic Annapolis Foundation, Annapolis in the Revolutionary Era
2 p.m. John Beakes, Historian & Author, Otho Holland Williams in the American Revolution
3 p.m. Robert Mullauer, Historian, The Maryland 400 at the Battle of Cowpens
4 p.m. John Beakes, Historian & Author, John Eager Howard in the American Revolution
7 p.m. Patrick O'Donnell, Historian & Author, Washington's Immortals: The Untold Story of an Elite Regiment Who Changed the Course of the Revolution
Thursday, March 30: South Carolina
11 a.m. - noon Welcoming Ceremony
Education Center Classroom
Panelists: Doug Bostick, South Carolina Preservation Trust, Robert Dunkerly, National Park Service Historian, Tray Dunaway, Historic Camden Foundation, Doug McIntyre & David Reuwer, Southern Campaigns of the American Revolution
1 p.m. 1775-1776 Loyalists & Whigs: Early causes, convictions and conflicts in this un-civil war
2 p.m. 1777-1779 Archives, Archeology & Anecdotes: Significant people, places, principles and events shaping the war effort
3 p.m. 1780-1781 Battles, Bravado & Blood: Battles from Charleston to Kings Mountain to Eutaws, that shaped South Carolina's Revolutionary landscape
4 p.m. 1781-1782 Internecine Hatred & Isaac Hayne: The turmoil of South Carolina's internal divide
7 p.m. John "Jack" Buchanan, Author & Historian, Partisan War in the Carolinas
Friday, March 31: New Hampshire
11 a.m. - noon Welcoming Ceremony
Education Center Classroom Programs
1 p.m. Abby Pietrantonio, American Independence Museum, New Hampshire during the American Revolution: Historic Artifacts and Current Preservation Efforts
2 p.m. Callie Stewart, Collections Specialist, Bennington Museum, John Stark and the Battle of Bennington
3 p.m. Glenn F. Williams, Author, Year of the Hangman: George Washington's Campaign Against the Iroquois (with a particular focus on John Sullivan, Enoch Poor and Henry Dearborn)
Saturday, April 1 — Dedication Day, Celebrating the Commonwealth of Virginia
Dedication Day will feature patriotic ceremonies, an 18th century fair with period amusements of juggling and puppet shows, Revolutionary War re-enactors and dragoons, military music and artillery salutes. Museum gallery exhibits will debut a new mobile app to enhance gallery storylines and the Liberty Tree, an interactive gallery feature allowing visitors to share their thoughts on liberty.
Sunday, April 2: New York
11 a.m. - noon Welcoming Ceremony
Education Center Classrooms
1 p.m. Wade Wells, Historic Site Manager, Johnson Hall State Historic Site, Scorched Earth: The Destructive Raids in the Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys
2 p.m. James L. Nelson, Author & Historian, Benedict Arnold's Navy: The Ragtag Fleet that Lost the Battle of Lake Champlain but Won the American Revolution
3 p.m. Dr. Bruce Venter, Author & Historian, Hubbardton: The Battle that Saved the Northern Army
4 p.m. Eric Schnitzer, Park Ranger & Historian, Saratoga National Historic Park, The Northern Campaign of 1777
Monday, April 3: North Carolina
11 a.m. - noon Welcoming Ceremony
Education Center Classrooms
1 p.m. Keith Hardison, Director, North Carolina Historical Sites, North Carolina Preserves its Revolutionary History and Jim McKee, Site Manager, Historic Brunswick Town, North Carolina Signers of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution
2 p.m. Matthew Woods, Park Ranger; Jason Howell, Park Ranger, Moores Creek National Battlefield Park, Loyalists v. Whigs: The Battle of Moores Creek Bridge
3 p.m. Karl F. Davie Burgdorf, Historian, The Life and Times of William Richardson Davie
4 p.m. Steve Ricker, Historian; Richard Luce, Historian, Overmountain Victory Trail Association, The Overmountain Men Who Turned the Tide in the South
7 p.m. Lawrence Babits, Historian and Author, Long, Obstinate and Bloody: The Battle of Guilford Courthouse
Tuesday, April 4: Rhode Island
11 a.m. - noon Welcoming Ceremony
Education Center Classrooms
1 p.m. John E. Concannon, DO, Historian, The Burning of the Gaspee
1:45 p.m. Don H. Hagist, Editor, Journal of the American Revolution, The Battle of Rhode Island
2:30 p.m. Trish Woodard, Nathanael Greene Homestead, History of the Nathanael Greene Homestead
3 p.m. David C. Lavery, Right Worshipful Grand Historian, Masonic Grand Lodge of Rhode Island, The Ancient Mystic Tie: Fraternal Relationships of the American Revolution
4 p.m. Roseanna S. Gorham, Chairperson, W3R-NHT-RI, Washington-Rochambeau Route: The Trail & its Treasures
7 p.m. Sarah Goldberger-Kohnen, PhD, Historian, In the Shadow of Yorktown Monument: The U.S. Navy & the Rise of American Sea Power