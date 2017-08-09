Local farmers markets to celebrate National Farmers Market Week

National Farmers Market Week, which began Saturday and runs until Aug. 12, will provide local farmers markets the chance to showcase their vendors.

"Usually during the week vendors will bring extra product and enhance the flavor of their usual products," said Mark Medford, Yorktown Farmers Market manager. "The excitement level is usually different. It's a week to celebrate vendors, a week to tell their story and promote local produce. It's a week of celebration."

In addition to the more than 30 food and artisan vendors, the Yorktown Market features several artists with specialties ranging from wildlife and landscape photography, canvas painting, stained glass and gemstone jewelry.

Country folk artists Lana Puckett and Kim Person will be on-hand providing live music.

"You'll find a variety of fantastic vendors, featured entertainment and local artists on the Historic Yorktown Waterfront. August is the time of year when some of the freshest fruits and vegetables are ripe and ready," Medford said.

Leading up to Aug. 12, the Yorktown Tourism Development Office will share personalized, in-depth stories from several family-run operations on its Visit Yorktown social media accounts.

Farmers markets also provide a boost to the local economy and are steadily sprouting up around the country, according to the Farmers Market Coalition.

Farmers markets return more than three times as much of their sales to the local economy as opposed to chain businesses, according to the Farmers Market Coalition website.

There are 8,765 farmers markets in the United States in 2016 as opposed to 6,132 in 2010, according to the Farmers Market Coalition website.

On Aug. 12, Yorktown Farmers Market consumers will be able to follow chef Brian Hines on Instagram in real-time as he walks around the market, shopping for fresh ingredients to use at both the Riverwalk Restaurant and Water Street Grille.

The Williamsburg Farmers Market is trying to book state agriculture officials for the week, said Tracy Herner, market manager.

However, Herner said for the most part the Williamsburg Farmers Market won't do anything new for the special week besides having signs around Merchants Square commemorating the occasion.

"The cool thing about farmers markets is that they're continuing to grow and each farmers market is different from another," said Herner. "The farmers market is a way to bring the community back together."

Both markets are free and open to the public.

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.

Want to go to an area farmers market?

Williamsburg

8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., Saturdays

402 W Duke of Gloucester St

Yorktown

8:00 a.m.- Noon, Saturdays

401 Water St, Yorktown