Officers make headway with community during National Night Out

The purpose behind the Williamsburg's National Night Out event at the Community Building could be seen in the interaction between Williamsburg Police Officer Laura Ammons and 7-year-old Gracie Toutaint-Perry.

At the steps to the building, an energetic Gracie was jumping down the stairs, all the while chatting amiably with Ammons. Her admission: She had never talked to a police officer this much before.

"That makes me feel really, really good," Ammons replied back to Gracie, whose face was painted.

That's what new Williamsburg Police chief Sean Dunn hoped for in his first National Night Out since he started in his new position. He said residents need to know who their police officers are, as well as their chief, and have positive interactions with them.

"I hope that we build relationships so we have stronger communications with our citizens," Dunn said, "so that we can create a safer community with a higher quality of life."

Jeremy Markle, 38, who brought his three children to the event, made sure his children were among the first fingerprinted and outfitted with Williamsburg Police Department child ID cards. He said it is important for young people have positive interactions with the police.

"The stuff in the media, and all the different friction that they talk about with the community, it's important that the police presence in the community is more than just responding to bad things happening," Markle said.

Hundreds took advantage of the free hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream, as well as playing games. Twenty-six neighborhoods in James City County also held National Night Out events on Tuesday, and the county's police officers made the rounds at those events.

"An opportunity like this gives law enforcement and a lot of other agencies an opportunity to meet with our citizens," Dunn said. "So it really is a wonderful event."

