New citizens finish final step of process at ceremony Monday

Some of America's newest citizens saw years of studying come to a grateful end as they became naturalized American citizens.

In all, 26 people from 18 countries now have the same rights as their fellow Americans.

Joseph Beatty, Colonial Williamsburg Director of Research and Interpretive Education, spoke to the new Americans about the importance of contributing to their new country where and when they can.

"Our founding fathers - the nation they created, it was imperfect," he said, noting that slavery and an acute lack of women's rights were prevalent at the start of the country's existence. "What they did give us was the opportunity to make our nation, and our society, better."

He stressed that they can and should vote for their elected officials when the time comes.

Mark S. Davis is the U.S. district court judge who conducted the ceremony. It was a welcome change of pace, he said.

"Usually, the most pleasant task for any judge is performing naturalizations," Davis said. " You can imagine what we spend most of our other days doing, and it doesn't involve people smiling."

Sudan, Trinidad & Tobago, Haiti, and more were represented. Virginia Lee, a regent in the Williamsburg Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, told the citizens to remain close to their original cultures.

"This does not mean you abandon your home country," she said. "We hope you will bring the best of your home cultures here."

