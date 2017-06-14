88 people become U.S. citizens at Williamsburg naturalization ceremony

Sharon Dorsey said she wished that each person who would soon become U.S. citizens could stand at the podium where she was and look out amongst the crowd.

"The view is quite beautiful," said Dorsey, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation's manager of diversity and inclusion. "You represent a diverse range of backgrounds, talents, beliefs and you are being recognized today as an all-encompassing group of individuals radiating a sense of community, commitment and belonging."

U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis administered the oath of allegiance to 88 new citizens from 44 countries Wednesday during a Flag Day naturalization ceremony at the Williamsburg Lodge.

He told the new citizens that just because they are taking an oath to the U.S. and renouncing allegiance to the government of their former country, that they have to give up their past culture.

"This does not mean that you abandon the culture of your former country," Davis said. "We hope that each of you brings the best of the culture of your former country and add these best features to the diverse culture of the United States of America."

Carlisle Humelsine's chief curator and vice president of collections, conservation, and museums of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Ronald L. Hurst congratulated the new U.S. citizens. He said that despite the U.S. being an imperfect nation, Revolutionary War-era leaders left a great legacy.

"Did the people who led the American Revolution, many of whom met in this historic city, create the perfect republic? No," Hurst said.

But they did give us a structure, a set of principles on which subsequent generations of Americans could build. That is their great legacy to us. And now, it's your legacy to help carry forward."