New assisted living facility comes to New Town

Williamsburg-area residents will have another option for assisted living and memory care.

Edgeworth Park at New Town announced on Feb. 8 that they are accepting residents at their 5501 Discovery Park Boulevard.

According to seniorhousing.net, Williamsburg is home to more than 80 senior assisted living facilities but Edgeworth Park at New Town has a personal touch.

"It's assisted living their way. We are listening to what the residents want and providing it," said Qudsia Chaudhary, Executive Director, at Edgeworth Park.

The senior living community features 62 assisted living residences and 21 memory care suites. Residents have the option to choose from studio apartments, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.

Chaudhary said the memory care was designed with a modern twist with floor to ceiling windows.

"The residents will be able to see all four seasons (from their windows)," Chaudhary said.

Edgeworth Park is also offers specialty service in the memory care suites through Heartfelt Connections.

"There is a growing need to provide care for those suffering from memory loss," said Chaudhary, in a news release. "Heartfelt Connections – a memory care program is designed to offer those with memory loss a sense of purpose, satisfaction, dignity and quality of life."

Chaudhary said the memory care suites are full and there is a waiting list. She said the facility is still taking applications for the living residences.

"I encourage seniors and their families to see for themselves how much Edgeworth Park has to offer," said Chaudhary, in a news release. "For residents who need assistance with the activities of daily living or specialized memory care, our community will help them continue living as independently as possible with the best in competent and compassionate care."

