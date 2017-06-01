Williamsburg selects Sean Dunn as new police chief

Williamsburg city manager Marvin Collins has appointed Sean Dunn as the city's next police chief. Dunn has been chief of the Martinsville Police Department since 2014.

“Chief Dunn communicated a commitment to community policing and involvement that matches the community expectations for police leadership to build upon efforts to be responsive, progressive, and engaged with the diverse populations of Williamsburg,” Collins said.

Former Williamsbur police chief Dave Sloggie retired at the end of 2016. Deputy chief Andrew Barker has served as interim chief in his place.

Dunn has a master's degree in Organizational Leadership from Regent University. In addition to his time in Martinsvile, Dunn also spent much of his career with the Portsmouth Police Department. He'll start his newest job on June 26, and he'll make $130,000 annually.

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to serve the City of Williamsburg,” Dunn said in a news release. “Williamsburg is a world-class vacation destination and renown college town. I am committed to community policing and building strong relationships with our residents, students, the business community and visitors. I will be very involved to ensure we are delivering the highest service possible."