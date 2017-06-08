City Council pushes decision on city tax changes to July meeting

The Williamsburg City Council decided it needed more time to iron out details tied to a proposed new Tourism Development Fund and decided not to take action Thursday. Instead, they'll take the matter up again at their July meeting, once they and city staff discuss further the proposed changes to the city's tax rate.

In a June 5 work session, city staff raised the idea of increasing meal and room taxes from 5 percent to 7 percent, and adding a brand-new admissions tax of 7 percent.

Council members and staff first publicly broached the topic of a tourism fund in a January city council retreat.

City manager Marvin Collins pitched the fund as a chance to create a “generational change” in the city’s tourism efforts. Under the new tax structure, Collins estimated that the city could see up to $4.5 million dollars enter the Tourism Development Fund.

Every city council member with the exception of Benny Zhang expressed support for the bill.

"I don't know what I'm voting on," Zhang said. "There's also a lack of consensus from our community partners."

Collins said council has the option of accepting the meal and room taxes, but taking more time to address the admissions tax and instead phase the admissions tax in 2019.

The admissions tax would directly affect Colonial Williamsburg, but also other businesses in the city. Several residents said raising prices on entry to Colonial Williamsburg could spell doom for efforts to increase visitation there.

“Promoting tourism in a goal we all share, but raising taxes on tourists to do it just doesn’t make sense,” said Colonial Williamsburg president Mitchell Reiss in a statement. “This will penalize both our local residents and our visitors, many of whom are seniors living on fixed incomes, and working families already stretching to make ends meet.”

Ken Davis, the assistant general manager of Movie Tavern, said his proximity to a competitor means a new admissions tax and raising the meal tax could hurt his business.

"This is going to push our business right down the street to Regal," he said.

Vice mayor Scott Foster said that while visitors will have to pay more in the city, he doesn't think the increase will keep them from coming to Williamsburg.

"I do not believe these incremental changes are going to dictate whether someone chooses the destination or not," he said.

Foster said the cities Williamsburg vies with to attract visitors — including Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Asheville, North Carolina — have invested in their tourism and are reaping the benefits.

"Those are destinations that are vastly different than they were 10 years ago," he said.