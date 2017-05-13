Pons' housing move brings praise from local leaders

Doug Pons and his family have owned and operated the Quarterpath Inn since 1992. Over that time, Pons has noticed a slow erosion of occupancy: fewer customers were coming to the inn, and they were staying fewer nights. He decided he had to change something or risk losing the family business.

On Thursday, Williamsburg City Council gave him the go-ahead to convert the remainder of the rooms at the inn into apartments. What had been 128 motel rooms soon will be 100 apartments.

Repurposing old hotels and motels for new uses — known as adaptive resuse — is not a new idea, but not everyone agrees its a good one.

Changing business

In 2016, Pons opened the Flats of Williamsburg: 60 rooms at the Quarterpath Inn were converted into 47 apartments.

He will convert the remainder of the Inn's 68 rooms into 39 efficiency apartments, 12 one-bedroom apartments, and two two-bedroom apartments.

"To my knowledge, he's the only one that has really considered doing something like that," said Ron Kirkland, the executive director of Williamsburg Hotel & Motel Association. "No one else has shown much interest."

Kirkland said that if other hotels and motels follow suit, it could hurt the city. Pons's move is a noble one, he said, but not one that many other hotels can emulate.

Fewer available hotel and motel rooms could mean a drop in revenue from room taxes, which are expected to generate $3.34 million dollars in revenue for the city this fiscal year. The city collected $4.35 million from rooms taxes during the 2007 fiscal year.

"There's a tipping point with the occupancy level," Kirkland said. "If you take those rooms away, that's going to help somebody else. If people get here and there aren't enough rooms, then they'll have to stay somewhere else."

Karen Riordan, the president and chief executive officer of the Greater Williamsburg Chamber and Tourism Alliance, said she supports Pons' move given circumstances in the city.

"We're always in support of redeveloping the properties we already have," she said. "We hear often that we need more housing. You do lose some room tax, but it benefits the city as well."

New competition

Occupancy has waned at many of the area's hotel and motel properties in recent years, Kirland said. Williamsburg's City Council has discussed the city's new tourism initiatives in several meetings over the last few months.

Kirkland said the city needs a revamped look at its tourism efforts.

"One of the things the area needs is a change in the way it looks at tourism," Kirkland said. "It needs to try and generate more demand for the rooms."

While fewer visitors are coming to the area, there are more options for places for them to stay than there were 25 years ago. Riordan said a lot of Williamsburg's hotel stock doesn't necessarily match the preferences of today's consumers.

"Many of the hotels were opened 50 or 60 years ago and built for a different type of tourist than we are seeing in 2017," she said.

In a March application to the city's Planning Commission, Pons acknowledged consumer preferences have changed over the past few decades.

"Demand for Williamsburg lodging continues to shift away from family-based travel and affordable motel styled properties," the application said.

"I think it's a different customer who stays at a timeshare," Riordan said. "They might be staying longer, and they could come back to Williamsburg over and over."

Children have an effect on where families stay when they visit the area as well.

"Especially if they have more than one child, some families like having the parents in one room, and the kids in another," she said.

In Pons's application to the planning commission last month, he cited research from Tennessee-based firm Smith Travel Research.

That research showed 46 percent of Williamsburg's hotel properties were less than half full in December 2016. At the end of March, 32.7 percent of the rooms in the area were occupied, down from 33.5 last year.

Adaptive reuse

Using his building for apartments in lieu of motel rooms is something Pons said he thinks will meet a demonstrated need for workforce housing in the area.

"It really comes from my experience in the industry, and having been on the housing board and all," said Pons, who is also on the Williamsburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority board of commissioners. "I knew there was need in the area."

There are several other instances of older hotels being bought for reuse in recent years:

•The William and Mary Real Estate Foundation bought what was a Days Inn at 902 Richmond Road in August 2016 for $3.05 million. The college will use that building as student housing called Richmond Hall. It is slated to open in August.

•The city of Williamsburg bought a Super 8 motel at 1900 Richmond Road for $2.45 million in March 2016. It has been razed and no redevelopment plans have been announced.

•In 2015, the city bought and demolished two hotels on Capitol Landing Road, The White Lion Inn for $610,000 and The Country Hearth Inn and Suites for $835,000. The city plans to hold both properties with the hope of attracting business to redevelop them.

•The city bought the Lord Paget Motel on Capitol Landing Road in 2011 for $697,000. Copper Fox Distillery bought the property in 2014 for 600,000 and operates its business there.

•The Williamsburg Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a proposal on May 17 to bring a Firestone Service Center to 1900 Richmond Road where the former Days Inn is located. If approved, the building will be demolished and rebuilt to house the 7,700-square-foot service center.

Pons painted his planned move as a new building use that benefits the city.

"The property is now a prime example of the adaptive re-use of an underperforming commercial property, not unlike the recent adaptation of the former Lord Paget Motel into a distillery," the application reads. "While the end uses are quite different, the concept of adaptive re-use and the collateral benefits to the surrounding area remains."

What's next

For the remaining hotel and motel properties in the area, Kirkland thinks the key to filling more rooms comes from generating demand.

"What we'd like to see is the people come back, which would mean some new business could come in and replace some of the properties that may close or may have closed," he said. "But we're going to need a lot more demand before that happens."