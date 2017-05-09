Norge solar farm applicant defers proposal

The county board of supervisors will not hear a proposal to build a solar farm in Norge until its July meeting.

Planning director Paul Holt said the applicant asked for a deferral, at the supervisor's meeting on May 9. Sunpower didn't have a representative at the meeting.

SunPower, a California-based solar energy company, is proposing to build a solar farm on a 225-acre property along Farmville Lane.

This deferral comes less than a week after residents gathered for a public meeting on Oslo Court to voice concerns about traffic and noise. About 45 residents showed up to the meeting at Amanda Beringer’s house.

At the planning commission meeting in April, a Sunpower representative said construction would take place anywhere from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunpower also said Farmville Lane would have to be widened and trees would have to be removed in order for trucks to be able to turn properly.

The project will power 4,000 households for more than 30 years, according to SunPower.

The planning commission approved the request in a 5-2 vote at its April meeting.

Taylor Farm

With a 3-2 vote, The supervisors also approved to change the land use of Taylor farm to economic opportunity.

Supervisors Ruth Larson and John McGlennon voted against the proposal.

Skiffes Creek

The supervisors also unamiously approved to remain a consulting party when it comes to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ consideration of Virginia Electric and Power Company’s (Dominion) Surry-Skiffe’s Creek-Whealton Transmission Line Project.

As a consulting party, the county will have the ability to submit comments regarding any disputes that arise among the signatory parties.

