Colonial Williamsburg names new trustees

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Board of Trustees has added former Hewlett-Packard CEO and former Republican candidate for president Carly Fiorina to serve as a trustee of the foundation.

Fiorina will serve with new trustees including Optimal Service Group of Wells Fargo Advisors managing director Joseph W. Montgomery and retired Caterpillar Inc. Group president Gerald L. Shaheen, according to a foundation news release announcing the board's new members.

At Hewlett-Packard, Fiorina was the first woman to lead a Fortune top-20 company after rising from an entry level position at AT&T to become that company's first female officer, according to the foundation. She sought public office in campaigns for U.S. Senate in 2010 and for the Republican nomination for president of the United States in 2016.

Montgomery is an alumnus of the College of William and Mary who joined his Williamsburg firm's predecessor, Wheat First Securities, in 1975. With Caterpillar, Shaheen was responsible for the design, development, and production of the company's large construction and mining equipment, as well as the company's U.S. operations division, according to the foundation.

"Carly, Joe and Gerry bring to the Foundation extraordinary leadership experience that spans manufacturing, technology, finance and public service at the local, national and international levels," said Henry C. Wolf, chair of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation board of trustees and vice chairman and CFO, retired, Norfolk Southern Corp. in a prepared statement. "We welcome each of them and look forward to the wise counsel they will provide."

Trustees serve three-year terms. Henry C. Wolf, retired vice chairman and chief financial officer of Norfolk Southern Corporation, serves as the board's chairman through 2018.