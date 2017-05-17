Oleta Coach Lines named Small Business of the Year

The Greater Williamsburg Chamber & Tourism Alliance named Oleta Coach Lines the 2017 Small Business of the Year at an award ceremony Tuesday evening at Launchpad, The Greater Williamsburg Business Incubator, located at 4345 New Town.

"Small business is the fabric of our economy and in greater Williamsburg over 70 percent of businesses are small businesses," said Karen Riordan, president of the Greater Williamsburg Chamber & Tourism Alliance.

Oleta Coach Lines offers transportation to all 48 states and Canada. The coach line also does tours of Virginia, Washington D.C. and other locations upon request.

Howard Smith, president and founder of Oleta Coach Lines, credits his wife for the sustainability and the success of the 31 year old company.

"A lot of people ask me where the name 'Oleta' comes from it's my wife's middle name," Smith said. "My wife worked at Verizon in D.C. and she didn't miss a day of work for 33 years."

