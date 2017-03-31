Officials dedicate American Revolution Museum with ceremony

The American Revolution Museum officially debuted with officials touting its value to Virginia and celebrating key local benefactors at a ceremony Saturday.

While the American Revolution Museum opened in October, the dedication ceremony came as the highpoint of the museum's 13-day grand opening celebration, which salutes each of the 13 colonies in turn March 23-April 4 at the museum, said Bob Jeffrey, museum spokesman.

The American Revolution Museum is a major overhaul of the Yorktown Victory Center, offering living-history experiences and films as well as about 500 artifact in a 22,000 square foot facility.

State and French officials were among those who shared remarks to observe the museum's dedication in its packed 250-seat artillery amphitheater.

The museum is a boon to Virginia both in terms of tourism and education, said Tommy Norment, who is the Virginia senate majority leader and represents the 3rd District, which includes parts of York and James City.

"We tell a national story," Norment said of the museum, adding it's an important resource educators rate highly.

That national story rakes in money from across the county and world. Out-of-state visitors total 78 percent of people who come to the American Revolution Museum and Jamestown Settlement, which both operate under the same foundation. Visitors to the sites spend an estimated $108 million during their stays in the area annually, Norment said.

Norment added that the American Revolution Museum stands alongside other historic tourism destinations like Colonial Williamsburg and George Washington's Mount Vernon as vital state assets.

The American Revolution Museum owes much to Nick and Mary Mathews, local philanthropists who provided support for museum programming during their lives and ultimately donated the land the museum sits on, Gov. Terry McAuliffe said.

The Greek immigrants were fond of Yorktown and its connection to American history and opened a restaurant with a national reputation in town. McAuliffe dedicated the museum to the Mathews during the ceremony to recognize their contributions.

"Their success gave them a sense of responsibility and a desire to give back to the community in the nation that made it possible for them," McAuliffe said.

The military alliance between the Americans and French that proved decisive at the Siege of Yorktown was recognized by Thierry Casanova, a French army liaison at Fort Eustis and representative of the French Embassy.

"Two armies face each other here," Casanova said, referring to the combined French and American forces that faced British troops. "Supported by strong will and spirit, this coalition of our countries won this battle of all battles."

In keeping with the Virginia Day theme of the occasion, the event featured a color guard and music provided by the Virginia Army National Guard's 29th Infantry Division band. Around 70 reenactors representing Virginia units of the continental army reinforced museum interpreters in the expanded Revolutionary-era farm and Continental Army encampment areas. Other days in the celebration series featured reenactors portraying appropriate state units and visits by state officials, Jeffrey said.

"It's been a day of fruition for people who have worked on this a long time," Jeffrey said.

Jacobs can be reached by phone at 757-298-6007.