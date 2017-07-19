Motorcyclist taken to hospital following Olde Towne Road accident

A motorcyclist traveling along Olde Towne Road was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle collided with a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, James City County police spokesperson Stephanie Williams said.

Around 1:15 p.m., the driver of the motorcycle was heading away from Richmond Road when the vehicle struck the pickup, which was exiting the Williamsburg Premium Outlets across from Chisel Run Road, Williams said.

Medics transported the driver of the motorcycle to the hospital, Williams said.

Old Towne Road at the intersection of the shopping center and Chisel Run Road was closed for about an hour after the incident.

Williams said speed is believed to have been a factor, but the investigation into the accident is still ongoing.