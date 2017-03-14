State Police: 1 killed in York County hit-and-run accident

YORK COUNTY - One person was killed late Monday in a three-vehicle hit-and-run accident, according to Virginia State Police.

Doris Jean Wright, 81, of Gloucester died after a 2015 Chrysler 300 traveling eastbound on Denbigh Blvd. veered into oncoming westbound lanes and sideswiped Wright's car, a 1996 Ford Ranger, and a 1998 Lincoln Town Car, a state police news release stated.

The accident took place at approximately 8:54 p.m. on Denbigh Boulevard east of the George Washington Memorial Highway.

Wright suffered major injuries and was taken to Mary Immaculate Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries, state police said.

The second vehicle, a 1998 Lincoln Town Car, spun out of control and stopped in the roadway, according to the news release.

The driver of the Chrysler 300, drove off the road into a ditch, fleeing the scene on foot, state police said.

Newport News Police K-9 units were called to assist in an attempt to locate the fleeing suspect, but at this time the driver of the Chrysler 300 has not been located, with Virginia State Police investigating the driver's whereabouts.

Wright's family has been notified, state police said.

All eastbound and westbound lanes on Denbigh Blvd. were closed for about 11 hours due to the crash and reopened just before 8 a.m. this morning, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

According to a social media post around 9 a.m. Tuesday from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, it requested "a precautionary modified lockdown at the Grafton School complex" due to a possible sighting of the suspect.

"We have no reason to believe that this suspect is armed or poses any actual threat to the school or the students," the post states.

The lockdown was lifted around 9:30 a.m., according to a second post on social media from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

"The suspect has not been caught but we feel that there is no longer a need for the modified lock down at this time," the second post from the sheriff's office stated.