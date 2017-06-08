Developers say Norfolk outlet mall will not 'cannibalize' Williamsburg Premium Outlets

NORFOLK – To Simon Premium Outlets officials, the new Norfolk Premium Outlets and its sister property, Williamsburg Premium Outlets nearly 50 miles north, are complementary and not competing with one another.

Still, on the website for Williamsburg Premium Outlets, it touts itself as serving “the nearby areas of Williamsburg, Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Richmond.”

Norfolk Premium Outlets, which opens June 29, sits just across the Virginia Beach border in Norfolk just off of Interstate 64 and Northampton Blvd., and within sight of Norfolk International Airport. Williamsburg Premium Outlets is off of Route 199 and Richmond Road in James City County.

Norfolk Premium Outlets will serve the cities south of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel, including Virginia Beach and Norfolk, according to Simon vice president of development Scott Richardson. He expects the new outlet mall to draw from Hampton and Newport News north of the tunnel, the Eastern Shore via the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel and northeastern North Carolina to the south, though it is prepared to serve those coming on buses with a dedicated lounge for those arriving or departing.

“Really, this is a different animal than Williamsburg, because this is our current prototype, for lack of a better term,” Richardson said. “Williamsburg is an excellent place to shop, but it doesn’t have the sense of place that we have here.”

By that, Richardson said that, unlike Norfolk’s outlet property, it doesn’t have a lake and gazebo, a linear park, gathering areas, a boardwalk and walking trail surrounding the lake.

Promotional materials tout the Norfolk outlet mall’s village-style setting and a sophisticated, contemporary design. The new outlet mall will also have fountains, fireplaces and public artwork.

“The differential for us here are the many communal spaces that have been developed as part of the property,” said General Growth Properties marketing director Kathie Strauss. General Growth Properties is a retail real estate company which manages the Norfolk Premium Outlets.

The new outlet mall will debut with 50 retailers, and will have 56 overall by the end of 2017 in the 323,000 square foot property. By comparison, Williamsburg Premium Outlets has 130 stores, including the newly opened Brookstone on 350,000 square feet of property.

Of the two outlets, 27 retailers will operate in both the Williamsburg and Norfolk outlet malls, when the slated stores in Norfolk’s new outlet mall opens. He said Norfolk’s location will be complementary to its property in Williamsburg.

“(There was) no hesitancy whatsoever,” Richardson said. “Yes, there will be some overlap, but there will be some more unique retailers that are here (in Norfolk) that are not at Williamsburg.”

Simon public relations director Les Morris said the company, which operates 90 outlet malls across the U.S., Puerto Rico and five countries, said the company has found success with outlet malls in close proximity to one another.

“Through our portfolio, we have many examples of a new mall coming into an area where there had been a premium outlet before,” Morris said.

Three summers ago, Morris said Simon opened Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan, Minnesota about 10 minutes from the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport. About an hour away to the north, there was already the Albertville Premium Outlets. Both, he said, are thriving today.

“We’re not going to cannibalize our marketplace,” Morris said. “We put a lot of thought into this and we feel that definitely, both will exist just fine, as they have in other markets.”

Simon officials tout a positive economic impact to the Norfolk region, generating between 250 and 500 construction jobs and 500 full and part time positions.

Richardson said Simon had been looking for several years for the right spot to open an outlet mall in a large market until it found the current site. He expects to be a regional draw for locals and tourists alike, and he expects that both outlets will thrive.

“Even though Williamsburg is perceived as being close, in this type of a market, with all of the waterways and everything, water tends to segment the market,” Richardson said, “and we truly believe that this being a more central opportunity will bring more people that might not want to take the time to go to Williamsburg.

“Williamsburg will still be a very successful shopping center, as will this, so we did this as a complement to Williamsburg to completely serve the entire market.”