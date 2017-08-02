Oyster Day calls for community support, volunteers

Celebrating National Oyster Day doesn't mean refraining from eating the molluscs. Rather, it's a day people should go seek out restaurants that practice responsible restoration habits.

While some Northern Virginia restaurants make Aug. 5 their big day to recycle oyster shells, many Williamsburg and York County restaurants have made it a practice year-round.

Oyster shell recycling is the domain of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which heads programs to restore oysters in Virginia's and Maryland's waterways. The foundation partners with the College of William and Mary's Virginia Institute of Marine Science to maintain eight 800-gallon oyster tanks in its Gloucester Point research complex.

Jackie Shannon, the foundation's Virginia oyster restoration manager, said thanks to volunteer dedication, the facility has been collecting more recycled oysters than it has had space for over the past four years.

Local volunteers collect buckets of used oyster shells from restaurants and bring them to one of the state's eight 70-bushel wooden collection bins. When those fill up, more volunteers shovel the shells into trucks bound for Gloucester. They're cleaned of excess food and put into the facility's spat tanks, where oyster larvae are introduced and attach themselves to the shells. Then, foundation employees can take these to oyster farmers or bay tributaries. They try to target one river at a time, to concentrate the impact of the reintroduced oysters. Right now, they're focusing their efforts in the Lafayette River in Norfolk.

Shannon said they also employ a technique of pouring 2 feet by 2 feet concrete blocks called reef balls. Young oysters attach themselves to these structures in the spat tanks to form an instantly valuable young reef.

"We kind of look at them like condos for oysters," Shannon said.

The Gloucester facility regularly collects 2,000 bushels of recycled oyster shells a year, meaning the foundation can help grow 10 million spats and donate 500 bushels of excess shells to partners in other parts of the state.

But even though they deploy the 10 million spats, and are ready to release almost 100 reef balls in bay tributaries this month, Shannon said their efforts are only a drop in the bucket.

Heather North, a Virginia oyster restoration specialist for the foundation, said the last survey conducted put the bay's population of oysters at 2 percent of their past abundance. She said that was before the restoration efforts really kicked off, so the number has probably increased, but there's still plenty of work to be done.

Oysters are vital to the health of the bay. The foundation estimates that a single adult oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water per day, cleaning out dirt and excess nutrients from the water.

"We kind of look at them as the little water treatment plants of the Chesapeake Bay," Shannon said. "We're not going to be able to have a thriving ecosystem without oysters."

Shannon also said oysters make up a $24 million yearly industry in Virginia which, with healthier oyster populations, could grow to create more jobs and revenue.

To take on the spirit of National Oyster Day, there are many ways locals can contribute to oyster recycling — whether by putting their boots on the ground or supporting the restaurants that recycle shells.

"This is a volunteer-driven program," Shannon said.

For a long-term commitment, people can volunteer to adopt a local restaurant. This means they go to the restaurant several times a week to exchange full five-gallon buckets of shells for empty buckets, and then take the shells to a community collection bin.

North said with public bins at the Tewning Road Convenience Center and William and Mary's campus, people who shuck and eat oysters at home are welcome to donate their shells to the collection, too.

There are also plenty of opportunities for volunteers to come by and help out for a single day, Shannon said. The program always needs people to help them shovel the contents of the bins into trucks, prepare shells for the spat tanks, pour concrete to make reef balls and deploy these and the spats into local waterways.

Shell-recycling restaurants

Williamsburg

Aberdeen Barn

Berret's Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

Bonefish Grill

Fat Tuna Grill and Oyster House

James Landing Grille

Le Yaca

Peking Restaurant

The Corner Pocket

Waypoint Seafood and Grill

York County

Holy Mackerel

Riverwalk

Water Street Grill

Yorktown Pub