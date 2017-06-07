Police: Man arrested in connection to Papa John's robbery

James City County Police arrested a man Sunday accused of robbing a Papa John’s on Olde Town Rd., according to police spokesperson Stephanie Williams.

Officers responded to the Papa John’s around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, when an employee reported that a man, later identified as Lonnie Ray Clement, 48, of Chesapeake, had called an ordered a pizza, Williams said. When Clement came to pick up the pizza, he told employees he had already paid, Williams said, without any proof of a payment.

The man told the employee that if he didn’t get the pizza, he would come across the counter and beat up the employee, Williams said, and the employee allowed the man to leave with the pizza.

Later that morning, police were able to locate Clement's vehicle at America’s Best Value Inn and arrested him there.