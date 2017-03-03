Police: Hit and run reported in Williamsburg Shopping Center

WILLIAMSBURG – Police responded to the Williamsburg Shopping Center parking lot for an alleged hit and run accident Thursday afternoon, according to Williamsburg Police spokesperson Maj. Greg Riley.

A female driving a Honda Accord told police her vehicle was struck by a gray jeep between 1 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. in the parking lot of the shopping center on Richmond Road, Riley said.

Riley said the victim was not able to offer any other identifying information about the gray jeep and said the incident is still under investigation.