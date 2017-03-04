Parks and Recreations department outlines vision

Residents might soon start to see signs that change is afoot within the county's parks and recreation facilities.

County Parks and Recreation staff asked for feedback last fall from residents about how to improve parks facilities.

John Carnifax, county parks and recreation director, said people emphasized access to water, improving trails and adding aquatic facilities during public hearings.

"Trails for walking and biking is still the number one thing that I hear," Carnifax said.

Those ideas will be put into a master plan used to guide the county's park and recreation initiatives over the next five years.

The department is working on improving four facilities around the county: Warhill Sports Complex, Freedom Park, James City County Recreation Center and Chickahominy Riverfront Park.

"This document really reflects the needs that the community has come to us with," Carnifax said.

Finding funds

Despite a growing wish list, the county will have limited funds to work with.

The county is proposing to include $4.4 million the five-year capital improvement plan for parks and recreation projects. If approved, that money will be spent in the fiscal year beginning July 1. Of that total, $3.1 million will be spent for the synthetic turf at Warhill Sports Complex.

The department states in the master plan: "... it may be time to consider a bond issue in order to ensure that the Department continue to provide the level of quality programs and facilities that James City County residents expect."

In 1995 and 2005, bond referendums were passed to allocate funds to Parks and Recreations projects, according to the master plan.

A bond referendum planned for 2015 was not issued due to the economic climate, according to the master plan.

The county also plans to use general funds to cover cost for parks and recreations projects. The county spends about $5.5 million on Parks and Recreation in its annual operating budget. It has also collects about $2.8 million to $3 million in user fees, according to the budget document.

Parks and Recreations staff is seeking state grants, sponsorship and advertising to help pay for projects, according to the master plan.

Proposed projects

The county is proposing several indoor and outdoor projects in the master plan.

Carnifax said the county will address residents concerns about traffic at the complex by submitting a traffic plan proposal to VDOT. The plan is still being reviewed by the state.

At the Recreation Center, at 5301 Longhill Road, the county is proposing to add shade structures, improving the athletics fields and making the center ADA compliant. Recreation center improvements would cost $1 million, according to the master plan.

At Chickahominy Riverfront Park, the county is proposing adding a splash pad. At Freedom Park, there are plans to add a walking trail and interpretive stage. This will cost $175,000.

"I'm in the real estate industry, and I think the amenities are something that are important for people who come here, stay here and might decide to live here," said Kevin Onizuk, James City County Board of Supervisors chairman. "As a community as a whole having good parks and recreation department is good for demand which in turn is good for the county."

In December, supervisors agreed to relocate an indoor gymnasium and add a multipurpose room to the Warhill Sports Complex. A WATA bus transfer station will also be created. The total projected cost: $13 million.

The indoor gymnasium will be relocated from next to the basketball courts to open space near the stadium. The transfer station will be on-site but outside of the park proper.

Public response

The county spent last fall soliciting input from residents about parks and recreation improvements. Residents completed 572 surveys between Oct. 21-Dec. 4.

Residents top recreation interests were outdoor activities and programs, health, wellness and fitness.

Participants said the facilities they used most were James City County Recreation Center, Freedom Park, Chickahominy Riverfront Park, Veterans Park and Warhill Sports Complex.

"I like the Parks and Recreation Department; it works out well for me and my family," said James City County resident Bill Scavezze, at the Recreation Center on Friday. "I like the pool, the workout stuff and my son is involved in the soccer programs."

"I think (the facilities) are terrific. I come here three times a week. It's reasonably priced and they have everything you need," said Scott Cash, a county resident who was also at the center.

The department also surveyed people on why they didn't use Parks and Recreation amenities. Two main reasons were a lack of time and unawareness. Those responses troubled Carnifax.

"As much as we've gotten in to social media, that is the one that surprised me," Carnifax said. "I wish we could improve the (unawareness numbers). I want people to know we have the facilities."

Still, the county is growing and more people are using the facilities.

Since the last master plan in 2009, the county's population rose from 64,436 people to 73,147 in 2016.

The amount of unique visitors who visited park facilities also increased from 2.1 million in 2009 to 3.5 million in 2016, according to department statistics.

The most popular facility was the Recreation Center, according to the surveys.

Planning Commissioner Richard Krapf said he was impressed with Parks and Recreation's ability to account for the needs of a growing population.

"This is an exceptionally well put together (master plan)," Krapf said.

Carnifax said the department is moving in the right direction.

"It's not just more people are moving here but it's also because of improved amenities," Carnifax said.

iWant to view the master plan?

Visit: http://bit.ly/2mv92sG

The master plan will go to the Board of Supervisors for approval on April 11.