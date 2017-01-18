Planning commission approves Dunkin' Donuts plan to enter new building

The Williamsburg Planning Commission gave a green light to a site plan Wednesday that would place Dunkin' Donuts and one other tenant in a new building at 1317 Richmond Road.

Dunkin’ Donuts plans to use 2,000 square feet of the new building while another unnamed tenant would use the remaining 1,300 square feet, according to a memo to the commission.

Dunkin' Donuts already has a location at 1347 Richmond Road, and representatives have yet to say what the fate of property would be if they secure the new one.

Now that the commission has approved their plan, City Council must give final approval.

Dunkin' Donuts started the process of moving to the new location in October when city's Architectural Review Board approved the company's site plan.

