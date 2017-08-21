Police: Pedestrian dies in accident involving train

WILLIAMSBURG - One person died Sunday after being struck by an Amtrak train, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

The incident took place at 5:48 p.m. Sunday on the CSX Railroad Peninsula Subdivision tracks at milepost 38 in Williamsburg, Geller said.

A female lying across the tracks was struck by a northbound Amtrak train, and, despite repeated horn blasts from the train to alert the female, the woman did not leave the track and the train was not able to brake in time, Geller said.

Virginia State Police, with help from the Williamsburg Police Department, are still investigating the incident and are also working to identify the woman who died, Geller said.

The woman was taken to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for an autopsy, examination and positive identification, Geller said.