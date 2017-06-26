Police: Pedestrian killed in Richmond Road accident

JAMES CITY - A woman walking along Richmond Road in James City County was killed this morning after a vehicle ran off the road and struck her, according to James City County Police spokesperson Stephanie Williams in a news release.

Shelia Cowles, 50, from James City County, was walking in the 9200 block of Richmond Road when the driver of a 2010 Ford Explorer ran off the road and struck her, according to the news release.

Cowles was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to the release, and the investigation into the accident is ongoing.