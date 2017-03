The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man involved with the recent theft of several Straight Talk phones from an area Walmart Supercenter, according to a York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office news release.

The theft took place around 8:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Walmart Supercenter in the 700 block of Rochambeau Drive, the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Facebook Tip Line at 890-4999 and reference case number 1700701.