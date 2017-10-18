Planning commission members appreciate Jewish center proposal

Jewish students attending the College of William and Mary may soon have a center meant to help them adjust to life on campus.

Representatives from the William and Mary Real Estate Foundation have gone to the city with plans for the Shenkman Jewish Center.

The building is slated to be at Jamestown Road and Cary Street, across from the College of William and Mary.

Foundation representatives said in July that they tailored their plans for the building around preferences from its donors, Mark and Rosalind Shenkman.

Sam Jones, the college's senior vice president for finance and administration, said in July there will be a place for a rabbi in the building, and that the school envisions it as a place where Jewish students and staff can spend leisure time.

"This facility is meant to serve a specific population," he said at the board's July 11 meeting.

Three commissioners with ties to the College of William and Mary recused themselves from any discussion on the center to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Justin Shawler is a student at the college’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science, and both Sarah Stafford and Elaine McBeth are professors at the college.

Their recusals prevented the commissioners from having a quorum, so they could not formally recommend anything to City Council about the center.

Commissioner Jeffrey Klee said a previous version of the foundation’s plans fit better in a city like Charlottesville. Their current set, he said, fits much better into the framework of the city.

“This is a fine proposal,” Klee said. “Were I able to act on this, I would have voted to approve it.”

City Council will make the final decision on the center’s plans at a future meeting.

