James City County Planning Commission approves second Kensington School location

The James City County Planning Commission unanimously approved, 7-0, a request to add a second location for the Kensington School, at its meeting on Wednesday night.

The school will turn the two acres at 8231 Richmond Road, where Nick’s Lawn Equipment and Supply used to be, into a daycare center.

“I’m happy to see that space being used again. I think it’s a good use of that space,” said planner, Danny Schmidt.

The Kensington School, at 3435 John Tyler Highway, serves infant, toddler and pre-school age children. The new school will employ seven employees and serve a maximum of 48 students, according to county documents.

The hours of operation for the daycare will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday.

The Board of Supervisors will hear the request at its November meeting.

