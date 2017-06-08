Planning Commission approves Colonial Heritage request to change use of model homes, approve new calendar

JAMES CITY COUNTY- The planning commission approved Colonial Heritage's request to change the use of its model homes to rentals at its meeting on Wednesday evening.

The proposal needed to go through the planning commission because the homes were originally designated for residential use. The homes will now be designated for commercial use.

Colonial Heritage will use the homes as two night rentals for people deciding if they want to purchase a home at the resort living community, located at 6500 Arthur Hills Drive.

The planning commission also approved an addition to their new calendar for the upcoming year to reflect a joint work session with the board of supervisors on October 24.

