Police Blotter: Jan. 7

James City County

Tulley Dee Davis, 57, Dec. 28, driving under the influence of alcohol and the possession of marijuana.

Matthew Tyler Johns, 39, Dec. 28, reckless driving- improper control/ faulty brakes and no insurance.

Juvenile boy, 16, Dec. 28, possession of marijuana.

Juvenile boy, 17, Dec. 29, assault of a family member.

Amber Nicole Boyce, 29, Dec. 29, simple assault and battery.

Natalie Elizabeth Joslin, 44, Dec. 29, driving under the influence of alcohol.

David Michael McKeoun, 33, Dec. 29, failure to comply in district court.

William Edward Harris, 48, Dec. 30, failure to perform construction after advance.

Richard Lonnie Haynes, 54, Dec. 30, possession of marijuana.

Alexander Luke Tatem Porter, 18, Dec. 30, reckless driving, improper control and faulty brakes.

Kelley Sue Gunter, 47, Dec. 31, credit card forgery and credit card fraud.

James Bernard Turner, 32, Dec. 31, trespassing.

Rena Beth Zrakovi, 45, Dec. 31, failure to vaccinate for rabies.

Kyle Allan Blanton, 25, Jan. 1, possession of marijuana- subsequent offense.

Keshawn Jamaine Buckner, 25, Jan.1, violation condition of release and contempt of court.

Ryan Wilson Randolph Givens, 32, Jan. 1, petit larceny.

Tristan William Goering, 19, Jan. 1, false report to police, public intoxication, unlawful purchase or possession of alcoholic beverages.

Chelsie Taylor Herring, 23, Jan. 1, possession of marijuana.

Calvin Darnell Langford, 25, Jan. 1, simple assault and battery.

Courtney Elizabeth Niles, 19, Jan. 1, possession of marijuana.

Alexus Jade Pressley, 20, Jan. 1, possession of marijuana- first offense.

Chad Manuel Smith, 30, Jan. 1, driving under the influence of alcohol and drinking while operating a motor vehicle.

James Bernard Turner, 32, Jan. 1, trespassing.

Tyler Paul Fisher, 23, Jan. 2, public intoxication or swearing.

Brian Dinh Ngo, 45, Jan. 2, driving under the influence of alcohol, abuse and neglect of children and reckless driving.

Yovonna Star Weeks, 35, Jan. 2, public intoxication or swearing.

Raheem Jerome Christian, 23, Jan. 3, forging coins and bank notes and obtaining money by false pretenses.

Anna Maria Sherman, 21, Jan. 3, possession of schedule I, II, controlled substance.

Williamsburg

Peggy Jean Hobbs, 27, Dec. 30, possession of marijuana.

Chaz Duevelle Crew, 34, Dec. 31, driving with suspended license.

Kevin Moleek Chrsitian, 21, Jan. 1, drunk in public and profane language.

Anthony Recardo Frank, 35, Jan. 1, assault and battery of a family member.

Borys Shelahurov, 22, Jan. 1, possession of marijuana.

Christopher Marvette Jones, 56, Jan. 2, driving with suspended or revoked license.

Juvenile boy, 17, Jan. 5, maiming.

Keith Johnson Jr., 18, Jan. 6, possession of marijuana.

York County

Juvenile boy, 17, Dec. 27, simple assault and battery.

Sylvia M. Cooke, 71, Dec. 29, assault and battery of a family member.

Dishauna T. Matthews, 33, Dec. 29, credit card fraud.

Idris J. Chandler, 36, Dec. 29, possession of marijuana and no drivers license.

Kristopher A. Watson, 39, Dec. 30, obtaining money by false pretenses.

William E. Harris, 48, Dec. 30, obtaining money by false pretenses.

Justin L. Duncan, 29, Dec. 30, falsely summons or false report to police.

Ashli M. Allmond, 27, Dec. 30, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

Collin J. Mandrick, 20, Dec. 31, driving with suspended or revoked license and possession of marijuana.

Amanda F. Jenkins, 34, Dec. 31, petit larceny and forging and uttering.

Kelley S. Gunter, 47, Dec. 31, attempt to commit noncapital offense, credit card fraud and obtaining money by false pretenses.

Harold R. Brown, 49, Jan. 1, reckless handling of a firearm.

Kevin A. Castro, 23, Jan. 2, sale and distribution of marijuana.