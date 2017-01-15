Police Blotter: Jan. 14

James City County

•Raheem Jerome Christian, 23, Jan. 3, obtaining money by false pretenses and forging coin and bank notes.

•Anna Maria Sherman, 21, Jan. 3, possession of scheduled 1 and 2 controlled substance.

•Calvin Alexander Flowers, 27, Jan. 4, possession of marijuana, obstructing justice and general recklessness.

•Brian Lakeith Wright, 41, Jan. 5, forging a vehicle registration.

•Carlos Luis Alvarado, 29, Jan. 6, trespassing.

•Harleigh Nicole Bridgeman, 19, Jan. 6, trespassing.

•Anthony Gathuru Nganga, 25, Jan. 6, trespassing.

•Juvenile girl, 15, Jan. 6, sale of tobacco products to people underage.

•Keenan Wesley Varner, 22, Jan. 6, trespassing.

•Daniel Michael Perez Eudailey, 27, Jan. 7, destruction of property and assault and battery of a family member.

•Nicole Danielle Locicero, 35, Jan. 7, public intoxication or swearing.

•Tyiesha Shairmane Dowdell, 26, Jan. 8, possession of burglary tools, concealment, price altering merchandise.

•Jazemen Cierra Lyons, 30, Jan. 8, possession of burglary tools, concealment, price altering merchandise.

•Erica Denise Saunders, 42, Jan. 8, credit card fraud.

•Rickie Lavaughn Fauntleroy Jr., 23, Jan. 9, trespassing.

•John Michael Jenkins, 38, Jan. 9, hit and run.

•Anne Berryman Justus, 41, Jan. 9, abscond from probation supervision.

•Connie Ann Lee, 49, Jan. 9, obstructing justice.

•Kurtland Douglas Hartley, 51, Jan. 10, larceny or theft, third subsequent offense.

•Noah Linwood West, 25, Jan. 10, contempt of court.

•Bryan William Wooldridge, 30, Jan. 10, assault and battery of a family member.

York County

•Edmund H. James, 49, Jan. 3, petit larceny.

•Chad T. McSweeney, 37, Jan. 3, tampering with vehicle, grand larceny and credit card theft.

•Rachel L. Branch, 51, Jan. 3, possession of marijuana.

•Herbert L. Sabb, 28, Jan. 3, driving with suspended or revoked license and headlights fail to illuminate.

•Susan V. Nicolay, 59, Jan. 4, drunk in public and profane language.

•Kourtney Dobbins, 22, Jan. 4, drunk in public and profane language.

•Casey R. Dickman, 26, Jan. 5, reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Kian A. Sidney, 19, Jan. 5, tampering with vehicle and possession of marijuana.

•Dyshon M. Combs, 19, Jan. 5, tampering with vehicle.

•Gary K. Powell, 38, Jan. 6, eluding police and possession of scheduled 1 and 2 controlled substance, driving with suspended or revoked license and vehicle registration violations.

•Brent P. Williamson, 31, Jan. 6, violation of protective orders.

Williamsburg

•Keith Johnson Jr., 18, Jan. 6, possession of marijuana.

•Anthony Faltz, 22, Jan. 6, possession of marijuana.

•Lauren Elizabeth Taylor, 21, Jan. 12, concealed weapon.