Police Blotter: Jan. 21

James City County

•Michael R. Mitchell, 25, Jan. 11, grand larceny, trespassing, destruction of property.

•Michael Okeith Plamer, 35, Jan. 11, manufacture, sale, possession of a schedule 1, 2 substance.

•Priscilla Balderamajiron, 46, Jan. 12, assault and battery of a family member.

•Daniel Joel Edwards, 35, Jan. 12, driving with suspended or revoked license.

•Chirstopher William Jeffer, 19, Jan. 12, driving under the influence of alcohol and sale, distribution of marijuana.

•Steve Eric Wilkerson Sr., 39, Jan. 12, grand larceny.

•Abrianna Chaunise Jackson, 23, Jan. 13, grand larceny.

•Craig Adam Ward, 27, Jan. 13, aggravated sexual battery.

•Dehjan Marquise Williams, 22, Jan. 13, petit larceny.

•Timm David Eberly, 44, Jan. 14, contempt of court.

•Ciara Marie Washington, 19, Jan. 14, assault and battery of a family member and possession of marijuana.

•Marla Fay Canny, 42, Jan. 15, assault and battery of a family member, third offense.

•Brandon Monroe Swisher, 33, Jan. 15, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Carlton Roy Burno, 36, Jan. 16, brandishing firearm.

•Kavonti Enrique Davis, 20, Jan. 17, assault and battery of a family member, aggravated assault by strangulation.

•Lisa Dyan Tucker, 49, Jan. 17, assault and battery of a family member.

•Steven Bradley Wyant, 29, Jan. 17, parole board warrant.

York County

•Jack L Jordan, 60, Jan. 11, destruction of property.

•Breyanta L. Gray, 19, Jan. 11, embezzlement and possession of marijuana.

•Kevin W. Clark, 24, Jan. 11, possession and transportation of firearms by convicted felon, destruction of property, reckless handling of firearm.

•Whisper E. Randall, 18, Jan. 11, simple assault and battery.

•Marisol Cuevas, 23, Jan. 11, assault and battery of a family member.

•Nicole L. Codekas, 32, Jan. 12, trespassing.

•Brian D. Stump, 30, Jan. 12, drinking while operating motor vehicle.

•Lonnie A. Hearne, 32, Jan. 12, hit and run.

•Chad T. McSweeney, 37, Jan. 12, larceny or theft 3rd or subsequent offense.

•Juvenile boy, 15, Jan. 12, disorderly conduct.

•Juvenile boy, 15, Jan. 12, possession of weapon on school property.

•Juvenile girl, 17, Jan. 13, assault and battery of a police officer or firefighter.

•Miriam J. Abouhamid, 22, Jan. 14, assault and battery of a family member.

•Amy M Ehoff, 33, Jan. 15, driving with suspended or revoked license, headlights fail to illuminate, texting while driving, failure to obtain vehicle registration.

•Robert A. Thomas, 35, Jan. 18, failure to wear seat-belt, possession of marijuana, use of unsafe equipment.

Williamsburg

•Michael Robert Roytas, 43, Jan. 12, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Matthew Justin McConnell, 28, Jan. 12, destruction of property.

•Kahlil Demonte Pierce, 19, Jan. 12, breaking and entering with intent to commit felony.

•Lauren Elizabeth Taylor, 23, Jan. 12, concealed weapon.

•Corey Lynn Compton, 29, Jan. 12, destruction of property.

•Kayla Marie Jordan, 24 Jan. 12, destruction of property.

•Meghan Elliot, 20, Jan. 14, unlawful purchase or possession of alcoholic beverage.

•Shawna Kristine Hargadon, 20, Jan. 14, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Sherelle Ann Foster, 35, Jan. 15, assault and battery of a family member.

•Gabriel Xavier Thomas, 33, Jan. 16, possession of marijuana.

•Michael Micucci, 36, Jan. 17, drunk in public.

•Lindsay Mae Grasty, 29, Jan. 18, obtaining drugs by fraud.