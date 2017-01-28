Police Blotter: Jan. 28

James City County

•Carlton Nathaniel Brown, 45, Jan. 18, possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

•Andreas Emanuel Hatzidakis, 61, Jan. 18, assault and battery of a family member.

•Juvenile boy, 17, Jan. 18, robbery.

•Juvenile boy, 17, Jan. 18, use or display of firearm in commission of felony.

•Juvenile boy, 17, Jan. 18, conspiracy to commit felony.

•Christopher Rynell Barlow, 53, Jan. 19, habitual offender.

•Holland Wendell Butler III, 54, Jan. 19, simple assault and battery.

•James A. Goddard, 63, Jan. 19, possession of marijuana.

•William Albert Griffin III, 20, Jan. 19, simple assault and battery, assault and battery of a family member and destruction of property.

•Toriano Davis Jr., 18, Jan. 20, robbery, conspiracy to commit felony and use or display of firearm in commission of a felony.

•Katrice Ann Gray, 36, Jan. 20, grand larceny.

•Tasha Lynette Taliaferro, 39, Jan. 20, grand larceny.

•Traci Lynn Winkle, 29, Jan. 20, failure to appear for felony charge.

•John Golden, 32, Jan. 21, possession of marijuana.

•Tyazia Lavon HarrisJones, 18, Jan. 21, concealment of price altering merchandise 3rd offense.

•Steven Michael Scheitle, 32, Jan. 21, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Brenda Lee Wallace, 58, Jan. 21, assault and battery of a family member.

•Leon Redwood Crump Jr., 50, Jan. 22, annoying phone calls and assault and battery of a family member.

•Johnny E. Johnson, 58, Jan. 22, driving under the influence of alcohol, habitual offender, headlights failed to illuminate.

•Jeremias Pablogarcia, 32, Jan. 22, driving with suspended or revoked license.

•Connor Daniel Tsigaridas, 21, Jan. 22, possession of marijuana, first offense.

•Christopher Nolan Vines, 43, Jan. 22, grand larceny and breaking and entering with intent to commit felony.

Williamsburg

•Bronwyn Roseli, 19, Jan. 20, unlawful purchase or possession of alcoholic beverage.

•Patrick Raymond Morin, 20, Jan. 20, unlawful purchase or possession of alcoholic beverage.

•Dennis Michael Tadeo, 19, Jan. 20, unlawful purchase or possession of alcoholic beverage.

•Grant Christian Waxter, 20, Jan. 20, unlawful purchase or possession of alcoholic beverage.

•Nekita Antonio White, 38, Jan. 21, destruction of property or monument.

•Odalis Roldan, 41, Jan. 21, driving with suspended or revoked license.

•Joel Espinal, 20, Jan. 22, drunk in public.

•Nicholas Armando Hernandez, 19, Jan. 22, drunk in public.

•Juvenile boy, 16, Jan. 23, simple assault and battery.

•Darryl Eugene Key, 51, Jan. 25, abduction/ kidnapping.

•Angel Tejada, 19, Jan. 26, falsely identifying himself to a law enforcement officer.

•Cleetis Aaron Cowles, 51, Jan. 26, drunk in public.

York County

•Baldwin W. Jeong, 53, Jan. 19, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Tyler A. Wallace, 21, Jan. 20, possession of schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

•Casmore H. Bernard, 67, Jan. 20, simple assault and battery.

•Gerry L. Jones, 53, Jan. 20, assault and battery of a family member.

•Juvenile boy, 15, Jan. 20, disorderly conduct.

•Mark A. Maxim, 20, Jan. 21, possession of marijuana and defective exhaust system.

•Proschia L. Brooks, 18, Jan. 21, possession of marijuana, no drivers license and headlights fail to illuminate

•Julia C. Selje, 18, Jan. 21, possession of marijuana.

•Issaac Taylor, 48, Jan. 22, driving with suspended or revoked license.