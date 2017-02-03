Police Blotter: Feb. 4

James City County

Adam Michael Fisher, 27, Jan. 25, public intoxication or swearing.

Justin Trevon Hopkins, 23, Jan. 25, possession of marijuana.

Schaun Leffette Jessuph, 40, Jan. 25, assault and battery of a family member.

Darryl Eugene Key, 51, Jan. 25, assault and battery of a family member third offense, abduction and kidnapping, aggravated assault by strangulation.

Juvenile boy, 16, Jan. 25, unlawful purchase or possession of an alcoholic beverage.

Katherine Stephens Reed, 43, Jan. 25, assault and battery of a family member.

Michael Joevone Vanhook, 36, Jan. 25, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony, credit card theft and credit card fraud.

Aundrey Edrd Bobbitt, 45, Jan. 26, grand larceny.

Suzanne Eileen Dyba, 43, Jan. 26, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

Alishia Tawanya Jones, 37, Jan. 26, simple assault and battery.

Eric Franz Jurgensen, 50, Jan. 26, failure to appear for traffic summons.

Godfrey Benjimen Logan II, 35, Jan. 26, assault and battery of a family member.

Juvenile boy, 9, Jan. 26, simple assault and battery of a family member and disorderly conduct.

Stephen James Brumfield, 24, Jan. 27, possession of marijuana.

Travis Antoine Potts, 45, Jan. 27, simple assault and battery.

Jordan Ashley Salama, 25, Jan. 27, assault and battery of a family member.

Caleb Michael Wardley, 19, Jan. 27, grand larceny.

Sarah Lynn Williamshouse, 27, Jan. 27, forgery, uttering and obtaining drugs by fraud.

Nicholas Alexander Couch, 19, Jan. 28, assault and battery of a family member.

Heather Pearce Pernell, 39, Jan. 28, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Bobby Nathaniel Prescott, 27, Jan. 28, attempt to commit misdemeanor, burglary and assault and battery of a police officer or firefighter.

Wendell Lamont Brown, 45, Jan. 29, threats to bomb or damage building.

Kevin Moleek Christian, 21, Jan. 29, grand larceny and driving with suspended or revoked license.

Michael Paul Slimick, 30, Jan. 30, possession of marijuana.

Juvenile boy, 17, Jan. 31, possession of marijuana.

Michael John Slabicki, 45, Jan. 31, trespassing.

Ciara Marie Washington, 19, Jan. 31, contempt of court.

York County

Quentonio D. Thomas, 23, Jan. 24, grand larceny.

Brannan C. Espree, 39, Jan. 24, violation of stalking protective order.

Angela F. Lynch, 30, Jan. 25, credit card theft.

Michael L. Polly, 33, Jan. 25, strangulation and assault and battery of a family member.

Justin T. Harris, 29, Jan. 25, burglary.

Juvenile boy, 15, Jan. 25, simple assault and battery.

Daniel P. Jones, 41, Jan. 26, assault and battery of a family member.

Eric S. Lam, 27, Jan. 26, violation of protective orders.

Terry M. Perrin, 24, Jan. 27, drunk in public and profane language.

Angelo Trujillo, 39, Jan. 27, possession of forged coins or bank notes.

Chirstopher Steinruck, 29, Jan. 27, possession of forged coins or bank notes.

Anthony D. Valentine, 19, Jan. 28, grand larceny.

Jordan S. Rodgers, 31, Jan. 28, driving with suspended or revoked license.

Kristina R. Wojda, 21, Jan. 29, robbery, conspiracy to commit felony and aggravated malicious wounding.

William R. Rougeux, 31, Jan. 29, destruction of property or monument.

Kevin M. Moran, 23, Jan. 29, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.

DeAndre W. Posey, 19, Jan. 29, possession of marijuana.

Lindsey R. Burns, 25, Jan. 30, drunk in public.

Williamsburg

Nicole Suzanne Baker, 19, Jan. 28, unlawful purchase of an alcoholic beverage.

Charles Thomas West, 21, Jan. 29, possession of marijuana.

Armando Nicholas Hernandez, 19, Jan. 29, robbery.

Joel Espinal, 20, Jan. 29, robbery.

Michael Leon Wright, 41, Jan. 29, issuing bad checks.

Robert James Miller, 47, Jan. 30, possession of marijuana.

Lawrence Oneil Jones, 51, Jan. 31, falsely identifying himself.

Markus A. Smith, 35, Feb. 1, carrying a concealed handgun while under the influence.

Justin Henry Lane Newby, 23, Feb. 1, driving under the influence of alcohol.