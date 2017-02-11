Police Blotter: Feb. 11

James City County

Brady Powell Maines, 32, Feb. 1, contempt of court.

Kelly Gail Laron Sanders, 23, Feb. 2, grand larceny.

Bradley Alexander Waltrip, 31, Feb. 2, felonious assault and assault and battery of a family member.

Benjamin Ailsworth Wilson, 19, Feb. 2, possession of marijuana.

Vernon Francis Hall III, 39, Feb. 3, failure to perform construction after advance and prohibited acts by a contractor.

Caption Olwen Herron named W-JCC Superintendent Olwen Herron was named as W-JCC's Superintendent by the School Board at their Feb. 7 work session. She gave thanks and said the appointment was a dream. Olwen Herron was named as W-JCC's Superintendent by the School Board at their Feb. 7 work session. She gave thanks and said the appointment was a dream. Caption Olwen Herron named W-JCC Superintendent Olwen Herron was named as W-JCC's Superintendent by the School Board at their Feb. 7 work session. She gave thanks and said the appointment was a dream. Olwen Herron was named as W-JCC's Superintendent by the School Board at their Feb. 7 work session. She gave thanks and said the appointment was a dream. Caption Signing Day 2017: Hezekiah Grimsley, Lafayette Lafayette's Hezekiah Grimsley has committed to Virginia Tech. Lafayette's Hezekiah Grimsley has committed to Virginia Tech. Caption Williamsburg High School Arts Show Karen Schwartz, who coordinates the High School Arts Show for the Williamsburg Contemporary Art Center, shuffled the pieces around as she decided where each should hang for the show opening a Jan. 31, 2017. Karen Schwartz, who coordinates the High School Arts Show for the Williamsburg Contemporary Art Center, shuffled the pieces around as she decided where each should hang for the show opening a Jan. 31, 2017. Caption Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl commercial Budweiser's 2017 Super Bowl commercial titled "Born the Hard Way." (YouTube) Budweiser's 2017 Super Bowl commercial titled "Born the Hard Way." (YouTube) Caption Virginia Gazette News Minute: Jan. 30 The High School Arts Show opens at Williamsburg Contemporary Arts Center Jan. 31, The College of William and Mary had two guest speakers last week. The High School Arts Show opens at Williamsburg Contemporary Arts Center Jan. 31, The College of William and Mary had two guest speakers last week.

Brad Everett Mayhall, 42, Feb. 3, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Raphael Gary Mullings Jr., 22, Feb. 3, public intoxication or swearing.

Darius Layton Savion Ratcliff Jr., 23, Feb. 3, contempt of court.

Gregory Tyler Shaw, 19, Feb. 3, contempt of court and abscond from probation supervision.

Pavlin Yordanov, 40, Feb. 3, assault and battery of a family member.

Jamie Lynn Buchanan, 29, Feb. 4, falsely summons or false report to police.

Joel Michael Grover, 39, Feb. 4, public intoxication or swearing.

Koren Collins Roddey, 47, Feb. 4, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Christopher Ryan Shelton, 24, Feb. 4, possession of marijuana first offense.

Mandy Marie Steele, 34, Feb. 4, fraud to gain public assistance.

Kenneth Wayne Davis, 61, Feb. 5, contempt of court.

Justin Taylor Hughes, 29, Feb. 5, assault and battery of a family member 3rd offense.

Pamela Faye Ruescher, 47, Feb. 5, contempt of court.

Sompong Bennett, 50, Feb. 6, grand larceny.

Kevin Keith Collamore Jr., 33, Feb. 6, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Bradley Alexander Waltrip, 31, Feb. 6, violate protective orders.

Juvenile girl, 14, Feb.7, simple assault and battery and trespassing.

John Wesley Patterson, 56, Feb. 7, contempt of court.

York County

Maria C. McConkey, 53, Jan. 31, driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to take blood or breath test.

Matthew A. Baine, 28, Feb. 1, driving under the influence of alcohol and no drivers license.

Ashley C. Dupree, 29, Feb. 2, possession of schedule I, II controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Randolph D. Firth, 48, Feb. 3, reckless driving at an excessive speed and drag racing.

Chaiese L. Lunsford, 31, Feb. 3, violation of protective orders.

Austin W. Letherwood, 19, Feb. 3, reckless driving at excessive speed and drag racing.

Calvin L. Hatcher, 20, Feb. 3, possession of marijuana.

Juvenile boy, 17, Feb. 3, eluding police.

Robert T. Boykin, 27, Feb. 4, drunk in public and use of profane language.

Anthony J. White, 26, Feb. 4, driving with suspended or revoked license.

Tess R. Bible, 26, Feb. 4, drunk in public, profane language and assault and battery of a family member.

Brandon J. Dameron, 31, Feb. 4, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.

Scott M. Butz, 50, Feb. 5, driving under the influence of alcohol, refusal to take blood or breath test and driving with suspended or revoked license.

Thomas J. Newton, 24, Feb. 5, possession of marijuana.

Christopher Alvarado, 31, Feb. 5, assault and battery of a family member.

Aaron D. Frazier, 29, Feb. 5, possession of marijuana.

Elijah P. Best, 35, Feb. 5, possession of marijuana.

Shyliek D. Jackson, 21, Feb. 5, possession of marijuana.

Michael A. Paul, 20, Feb. 6, possession of marijuana.

Craig P. Lucy, 18, Feb. 6, possession of marijuana.

Williamsburg

Darius Layton Savion Ratcliff, 23, Feb. 3, falsely identifying himself to a law enforcement officer.

Courtine Deane Williams, 23, Feb. 3, obstructing justice.

Raymario Isyjuan Shackelford, 22, Feb. 3, driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Gary Raymone Smith, 42, Feb. 3, drunk in public and profane language.

Zeke Alexander Ensley, 20, Feb. 3, unauthorized use of vehicles.

Isaiah Harris Laster, 18, Feb. 3, unlawful purchase or possession of an alcoholic beverage.

Trevin Jarrell Ashby, 22, Feb. 4, driving with suspended or revoked license.

Wyjai Hinton, 18, Feb. 5, drunk in public and profane language.

Trevon Laquell Lee, 19, Feb. 5, drunk in public and profane language.

Chad Andrew Topping, 36, Feb. 6, drunk in public and profane language.

Mary Melanie Blenaru, 41, Feb. 6, petit larceny.