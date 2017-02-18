Police Blotter: Feb. 18

James City County

Waymond Douglas Free II, 39, Feb. 8, assault and battery of a family member.

Charles Laroy Leeper, 46, Feb. 8, fugitive from justice.

Quontea Devon Robinson, 21, Feb. 8, assault and battery of a family member.

Michael Edward Johns, 36, Feb. 9, assault and battery of a family member.

Yvoonnne Marie Lane, 61, Feb. 9, simple assault and battery.

Jeffrey Owen Monroe, 50, Feb. 9, public intoxication or swearing.

Juvenile girl, 15, Feb. 9, possession of marijuana.

Juvenile boy, 16, Feb. 9, possession of marijuana.

Bethany Renee Wilson, 35, Feb. 9, grand larceny and breaking and entering with intent to commit felony.

William Walker Ware IV, 68, Feb. 9, embezzlement and extortion by threat.

Markee Lavee Strick Holloway, 34, Feb. 10, DUI third or subsequent offense, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.

Juvenile boy, 15, Feb. 10, assault and battery of a family member.

Ashlye Schwartz, 23, Feb. 10, aggravated assault by strangulation and felonious assault.

Angelyn L. Tynes, 30, Feb. 10, contempt of court.

Lawrence Dashawn Williams Jr., 21, Feb. 10, abduction and kidnapping.

Adam Kendle Daily, 24, Feb. 11, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Michelle Diane Garcia, 47, Feb. 11, possession of marijuana, public intoxication or swearing and simple assault and battery.

Lindsay Noelle Miller, 32, Feb. 12, public intoxication or swearing.

Elena Morales Nieves, 39, Feb. 12, assault and battery of a family member.

Christopher James Schile, 24, Feb. 12, failure to appear for traffic summons.

Marcus Phillip Thompson, 55, Feb. 12, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Juvenile boy, 17, Feb. 13, simple assault and battery.

Vernon Francis Hall III, 39, Feb. 14, violation of professions and occupations and defrauding hotels and motels for less than $200.

Tonyka Sherrell Jones, 30, Feb. 14, assault and battery of a family member.

Rafael Castain Nievespabon, 43, Feb. 14, assault and battery of a family member and aggravated assault by strangulation.

Jasmine Renee Strong, 26, Feb. 14, assault and battery of a family member.

York County

Sheril N. Herrera-Calix, 22, Feb. 7, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jalin L. Belton, 26, Feb. 7, driving with suspended or revoked license.

Brooke O. Sawyer, 19, Feb. 7, credit card theft and fraud.

John L. Grady, 47, Feb. 7, possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substances.

Kristen Y. Paster, 27, Feb. 7, driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to take blood or breath test.

Timony S. Sloan, 36, Feb. 8, obtaining money by false pretenses.

Keenan W. Varner, 22, Feb. 8, grand larceny.

Silvia L. Vasquez, 48, Feb. 8, assault and battery of a family member.

Shelina Hardwick-Moses, 31, Feb. 8, assault and battery of a family member.

Nicole B. Prevatt, 37, Feb. 9, forcible sodomy, produce, distribute and finance child pornography and indecent liberties with child by custodian.

Ezau E. Ledezma, 25, Feb. 10, robbery.

Tonya M. Snow, 29, Feb. 10, strangulation and petit larceny.

Kenneth L. Tucker, 27, Feb. 11, possession of marijuana.

Andrea L. Minor, 41, Feb. 11, larceny or theft 3rd or subsequent offense.

Anthony D. Stumpo, 23, Feb. 11, assault and battery of a family member.

Paul M. Sites, 31, Feb. 11, possession of marijuana and sale of drug paraphernalia.

John G. Milburn, 29, Feb. 11, eluding police.

Rachael M. Wesinger, 30, Feb. 11, possession of marijuana.

Arnesha T. Beatty, 22, Feb. 11, possession of marijuana.

Oliver C. Johnson, 48, Feb. 12, assault and battery of a family member.

James M. Harrison, 39, Feb. 12,possession of marijuana.

William T. Duke, 20, Feb. 13, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Christopher J. Haynes, no drivers license, concealed weapon and eluding police.

Williamsburg

Mario Dejesus Aguirre Jordan, 36, Feb. 11, driving under the influence of alcohol.

George Albert Andrews, 20, Feb. 12, falsely identifying himself to a law enforcement officer.

Casey Anne Hermann, 19, Feb. 12, drunk in public and profane language.

Timothy James Adcock, 22, Feb. 12, drunk in public and profane language.

Emmett Eugene Frazier, 36, Feb. 12, assault and battery of a family member.

Jack Dement, 18, Feb. 13, possession of marijuana.

Robert Martin Pope, 59, Feb. 13, drunk in public and profane language.

Joanna Beatrice Quintanilla, 25, Feb. 15, assault and battery of a family member.

Christopher Edward Trueblood, 33, Feb. 15, assault and battery of a family member.

Melissa A. Lamasters, 42, Feb. 15, assault and battery of a family member.

Vickie Lynn Smith, 57, Feb. 15, receiving stolen goods.

Sherille D. Briscoe, 38, Feb. 15, possession of marijuana.

Patrick William Hicks, 29, Feb. 16, drunk in public and profane language.