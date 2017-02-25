Police Blotter: Feb. 25

James City County

Jalin La Fleur Belton, 26, Feb. 15, assault and battery of a family member.

Andrew Davis Jr., 58, Feb. 15, sexual battery.

Charles Todd White, 48, Feb. 15, possession of a controlled substance and contributing to delinquency of a minor.

Michael Lee Richardson, 48, Feb. 16, aggravated assault by strangulation and assault and battery of a family member.

Rodney Demetrius Thornton, 30, Feb. 16, identity fraud, forging and uttering and obtaining money by false pretenses.

James Thomas Reese, 71, Feb. 16, contempt of court.

Michael Dwayne Gibson, 34, Feb. 16, petit larceny and grand larceny.

Evan Anthony Cole, 26, Feb. 17, assault and battery of a family member and aggravated assault by strangulation.

Samuel Luis Jenkinson, 25, Feb. 17, failure to appear for traffic summons.

Eric Maurice Littles, 25, Feb. 17, felonious assault.

Myles Matthew Straker, 30, Feb. 17, manufacturing, sale, possession and transportation of firearms and possession of a controlled substance.

Ronald Terry Batts, 56, Feb. 18, concealment of price altering merchandise.

Deniel Chayane Delgado, 20, Feb. 18, possession of marijuana.

Lindsey Rae Freeman, 28, Feb. 18, possession of marijuana.

Audrey Nicole Hawkins, 25, Feb. 18, assault and battery of a family member.

Martez Lamont Holmes, 25, Feb. 18, public intoxication or swearing.

Devaunte Alexander Rush, 18, Feb. 18, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Malachi Antonio Sanders, 21, Feb. 18, contempt of court and violate condition of release.

Evette Lydia Blount, 57, Feb. 19, conspiring to commit felony and concealment of price altering merchandise.

Bernard Melvin Hills, 62, Feb. 19, assault and battery of a family member.

Earl Milton Piggott, 57, Feb. 19, resisting lawful arrest.

Dominque Lavonte Pryor, 24, Feb. 19, obtaining money by false pretenses.

Aundrey Edward Bobbitt, 45, Feb. 20, larceny or theft third or subsequent offense.

Sarah Elaine Keatley, 39, Feb. 20, assault and battery of a family member.

William Bey Flanagan, 27, Feb. 21, petit larceny.

Tyler Matthew Johns, 39, Feb. 21, contempt of court.

Dylan Scott Meadows, 19, Feb. 21, possession of marijuana first offense.

Lous Paul Petrocelli, 24, Feb. 21, manufacturing, sale and possession of a controlled substance.

York County

Michaela E. Harrison, 18, Feb. 15, possession of marijuana.

Michael R. Washburn, 23, Feb. 15, robbery, eluding police and use or display of a firearm.

Kim Donadio, 43, Feb. 15, possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Haleigh I. Dixon, 18, Feb. 15, possession of marijuana.

Giles A. Dauterive, 25, Feb. 16, possession of marijuana and speeding.

James E. Kennington, 38, Feb. 18, driving under the influence.

Patricia S. Chisenhall, 51, Feb. 18, concealment of price altering merchandise.

Anthony J. Baraldi, 26, Feb. 19, drunk in public.

Angelia A. Gaidowski, 30, Feb. 19, assault and battery of a family member.

Tyler D. Cole, 26, Feb. 19, driving under the influence.

Tylen D. Jones, 33, Feb. 19, driving under the influence and refuse to take blood or breath test.

Tanae Young, 19, Feb. 19, possession of marijuana.

Diandra J. Ferguson, 20, Feb. 19, possession of marijuana.

Ebony D. Thomas, 20, Feb. 19, possession of marijuana.

Jesus E. Ibarra-Torres, 26, Feb. 20, drunk in public and profane language.

Samuel W. Wing, 27, Feb. 20, petit larceny.

Williamsburg

Christopher Cornelius Kelly, 23, Feb. 18, driving under the influence of alcohol.

CharMichon Branch, 30, Feb. 18, simple assault and battery.

Dietra Danielle Dixon, 23, Feb. 18, simple assault and battery.

Raven Desiree Brown, 30, Feb. 18, simple assault and battery.

Timothy Robert Surridge, 26, Feb. 18, possession of marijuana.

John Joseph Hennessy, 29, Feb. 18, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jake Leonard, 20, Feb. 19, drunk in public and profane language.

Gina Luisa Delucia, 46, Feb. 19, hit and run.

Jamel Lamar Jackson, 27, Feb. 21, defrauding hotels, motels.

Destiny Jones, 22, Feb. 21, defrauding hotels and motels.

Isaiah Wilson, 21, Feb. 21, defrauding hotels and motels.

Matthew Ray Tessenear, 41, Feb. 21, trespassing.

Eric David Jackel, 36, Feb. 21, possession of marijuana.