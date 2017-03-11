Police Blotter: March 11

James City County

Gary Lacy Martin, 39, Feb. 27, breaking and entering with intent to commit felony, grand larceny.

William Marvin Osborne Jr., 36, Feb. 27, assault and battery of a family member, credit card theft, violation of protective orders and unlawful use or injury to telephone lines.

Heidi Marie Richardson, 26, Feb. 27, abuse and neglect of children and possession of marijuana.

Taquan Rashard Freeman, 20, Feb. 28, grand larceny.

Vanessa Thi Lam, 25, Feb. 28, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mark Joseph Magnone, 48, Feb. 28, trespassing.

Juvenile girl, 14, Feb. 28, assault and battery of a family member.

Dannie Duane McCain, 70, Feb. 28, open alcohol container.

Orlando Everett McCoin Jr., 22, Feb. 28, aggravated assault by strangulation and assault and battery.

Michael R. Micucci, 36, Feb. 28, public intoxication.

Kizzy Elizabeth Christian, 39, March 1, petit larceny.

Roswell Snead Henry, 41, March 1, assault and battery of a family member.

Larry Wayne Hopson, 51, March 1, driving under the influence and driving while revoked for multiple DUI convictions.

Juvenile girl, 13, March 1, assault and battery of a family member.

Juvenile boy, 15, March 1, assault and battery.

Steven Wayne Ketron, 59, March 1, violation of protective or stalking order.

Nicole Grace Lathrop, 24, March 1, possession of marijuana.

Latoya Louise Martin, 36, March 1, burglary and destruction of property.

Patty Marie Stevenson, 41, March 1, assault and battery of a family member.

Robert Daniel Creech, 42, March 2, simple assault and battery.

Terrance Hill, 30, March 2, driving with suspended or revoked license and falsely identifying self to police.

Travis Antoine Potts, 45, March 2, assault and battery of a firefighter or police officer.

William Bey Flanagan, 27, March 3, concealment of price altering merchandise.

Jason Evans McKown, 35, March 3, assault and battery of a family member.

Theresa Mae McKown, 68, March 3, assault and battery of a family member.

Samuel Onyekachi Onyeador, 21, March 3, concealment of price altering merchandise.

Mary Grace Maglieri, 18, March 3, possession of marijuana.

Jaquan ONeal Meekins, 19, March 4, unlawful purchase of alcohol.

Randall Lee Inman, 31, March 4, driving with suspended or revoked license.

Gary John Williams, 55, March 4, assault and battery of a family member.

Jeffrey Edward Meekins Jr., 20, March 4, unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverage.

Marquel Khari Allen, 22, March 4, possession of marijuana.

Raymond Joseph Carr III, 29, March 5, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Michelle Collins, 45, March 5, felonious assault.

Erik James Karafa, 29, March 5, contempt of court.

Craig Richard Forte, 26, March 6, petit larceny.

York County

Jerrell S. Graves, 31, Feb. 26, assault and battery of a police officer or firefighter, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving after the forfeiture of license, driving after license revoked for DWI/etc. subsequent offense, eluding police — endangering persons or police car, failure to dim headlights on moving vehicle, refusal to take blood or breath test.

Jason M. Runnels, 38, Feb. 27, trespassing.

Lindsay M. Grasty, 29, Feb. 27, concealment and price altering merchandise of less than $200.

Richard A. Whitby, 52, Feb. 28, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Wright B. Raynor, 18, Feb. 28, carjacking, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny, petit larceny.

Juvenile boy, 17, March 1, simple assault and battery.

Cody M. Hamm, 21, March 1, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding in a 55 mph zone or 65 mph zone as indicated.

Damien L. McKeon, 28, March 2, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Kevin W. Veach, 29, March 2, forging public records, forging/uttering, falsely identifing himself to a law enforcement officer, vehicle registration violations, defective exhaust system, operating a vehicle on open title, forging public records, failure to obtain vehicle registration, no operators license in possession.

Joyce L. Smith, 57, March 3, larceny or theft third or subsequent offense.

Derek J. Parker, 22, March 3, trespassing.

Donald R. Worley, 61, March 3, concealment and price altering merchandise of less than $200.

Kyle A. Rhoades, 26, March 3, breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony, destruction of property, monument with value greater than or equal to $1,000, larceny or theft third or subsequent offense.

Juvenile, Male, 16, March 3, robbery.

Juvenile, Female, 17, March 3, aggravated malicious wounding.

Harold B. Liggins, 53, March 4, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Paul R. Zimeras, 46, March 4, driving with a suspended or revoked license, expired state tags.

Michael A. Paul, 20, March 4, possession of marijuana.

Joseph R. Rhett, 49, March 4, larceny or theft third or subsequent offense, obtaining money by false pretenses.

Anthony J. Fryer, 20, March 4, grand larceny.

Tyler N. Stuples, 22, March 4, driving with a suspended or revoked license, use of unsafe equipment.

Jack D. Bridges, 18, March 5, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana.

Dale M. Schornak, 34, March 5, drunk in public, profane language.

Nathalie N. Anderson, 32, March 5, assault and battery of a family member.

Melissa M. Schornak, 30, March 5, drunk in public, profane language.

David L. Woodard, 30, March 5, driving with a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving — excessive speed.

Thomas A. Heinen, 46, March 5, assault and battery of a family member.

William N. Miller, 41, March 6, sale and distribution of marijuana of greater than 1/2 ounce and less than or equal to five pounds.

Kenneth L. Tucker, 27, March 6, possession of marijuana.

Sandra A. Mishoe, 47, March 6, petit larceny, credit card theft.

Neil A. Giscombe, 43, March 6, failure to perform construction after advance.

Williamsburg

Ricky Lamarr Taylor, 32, March 4, driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Kenneth Edward Lindsay, 38, March 4, driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Ian Newman, 30, March 4, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Leah Michelle Foster, 29, March 4, failure to yield to stationary emergency vehicle.

Tiara Michelle Quintana, 22, March 5, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Alphonzo Edward Piggott, 38, March 6, false statements to obtain housing aid.

Zeke Alexander Ensley, 20, March 6, possession of Schedule I, II controlled substance.

Cody Michael Quinn, 18, March 6, driving with a suspended or revoked license.