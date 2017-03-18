Police blotter: March 18

•Melissa M. Schornak, 30, March 5, drunk in public, profane language.

•Dale M. Schornak, 34, March 5, drunk in public, profane language.

•Jack D. Bridges, 18, March 5, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana.

•Nathalie N. Anderson, 32, March 5, assault and battery of a family member.

•David L. Woodard, 30, March 5, driving with a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving — excessive speed.

•Thomas A. Heinen, 46, March 5, assault and battery of a family member.

•William N. Miller, 41, March 6, sale, distribution of marijuana of greater than a half-ounce but less than five pounds.

•Kenneth L. Tucker, 27, March 6, possession of marijuana.

•Sandra A. Mishoe, 47, March 6, petit larceny, credit card theft.

•Neil A. Giscombe, 43, March 6, failure to perform construction after advance.

•Latisha N. Whitby, 24, March 7, assault and battery of a family member.

•Erik S. Bauer, 21, March 7, possession of marijuana, speeding — 55 mph zone or 65 mph zone as indicated.

•Kelsey R. Lineberry, 21, March 7, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding — 55 mph zone or 65 mph zone as indicated, expired state tags.

•Alaina B. Ferguson, 19, March 7, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful purchase or possession of alcoholic beverage.

•John H. Holt, 28, March 7, obtaining drugs by fraud.

•Stephany K. Botkin, 22, March 7, obtaining drugs by fraud.

•Sonya G. Brandt, 53, March 8, possession of marijuana.

•Destin D. Moore, 20, March 8, grand larceny, motor vehicle theft, credit card theft, petit larceny, entering or setting in motion a vehicle.

•Megan M. Brown, 19, March 8, possession of marijuana.

•Juvenile, 15, Male, March 8, possession of marijuana, tobacco products — possession of product by persons.

•Jakel E. Patterson, 20, March 9, possession of marijuana.

•Diamond C. Anderson, 20, March 9, possession of marijuana.

•Stacy E. Greeves, 44, March 10, assault and battery of a family member, trespassing, reckless driving — private property.

•Jesse L. Barber, 36, March 11, unauthorized use of vehicle.

•Brian M. Lesinski, 26, March 11, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving — excessive speed.

•John A. Marriott, 26, March 11, possession of marijuana, drunk in public, profane language.

•Melinda R. Nicely, 24, March 11, possession of marijuana, speeding — 55 mph zone or 65 mph zone as indicated.

•Julius D. Young, 37, March 11, concealment, price altering merchandise of greater than or equal to $200, possession of schedule I, II controlled substance, possession, distribute controlled paraphernalia.

•Michael E. Rogers, 46, March 11, driving with a suspended or revoked license, following too close.

•Ta'Tyana May, 18, March 11, petit larceny.

•Shanijra A. Scott, 19, March 11, petit larceny.

•Sabrina Rochelle Holt, 20, March 10, defrauding hotels, motels of less than $200.

•Dennis Wade Tooley, 44, March 10, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Seth Allen Clayton, 18, March 10, possession of marijuana.

•Abner Grady Snell, 39, March 10, possession of marijuana.

•Charles Edward Robinson, 58, March 11, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•John Michael Edward Reich, 30, March 12, DUI, third or subsequent offense.

•Joanna Beatrice Quintanilla, 25, March 13, petit larceny.

•Sunnykumar B. Patel, 30, March 14, prostitution or solicitation of prostitute.

•Joshua Lloyd Smith, 26, March 15, trepass/damage city property.

•Carl Lee Huff, 39, March 15, assault and battery.

•Persephone Lynn Bowman, 20, March 7, assault and battery of a family member.

•Juvenile, 10, Boy, March 7, simple assault and battery.

•Juvenile, 10, Boy, March 7, simple assault and battery.

•Paul Benjamin Hogge Jr., 31, March 7, possess, transport firearms by convicted, reckless handling of firearm.

•Michael Lewis Laccheo, 38, March 7, trespass on church or school property.

•Juvenile, 10, Boy, March 7, simple assault and battery.

•Christian Lee Patterson, 22, March 7, assault and battery of a family member.

•Ella Rodman, 61, March 7, grand larceny.

•Juvenile, 11, Boy, March 7, simple assault and battery.

•Juvenile, 16, Boy, March 7, unlawful purchase or possession of an alcoholic beverage, public intoxication or swearing, resisting lawful arrest.

•Jeanne Marie Rizk, 54, March 7, driving under the influence of alcohol.

•Cristobal Jesus Hernandez, 39, March 7, assault and battery of a police officer or firefighter, public intoxication or swearing, unlawful use or injury to telephone lines, assault and battery of a family member, petit larceny, destruction of property — monument.

•Michael William Hennessy, 54, March 7, contempt of court.

•Jamie Lynn Buchannan, 29, March 8, failure to appear for traffic summons.

•Joshua Dylan Carter, 18, March 8, contempt of court.

•Joseph Rodney Garland Cherry, 27, March 8, violate condition of release.

•Ricky Lamont Clark, 42, March 8, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

•Chasity Ann Haynes, 36, March 8, receiving stolen goods.

•Juvenile, 13, Boy, March 8, destruction of property — monument.

•Jeanne Marie Rizk, 54, March 8, public intoxication or swearing.